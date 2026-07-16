Kim Mathers Hospitalized Saturday After A Medical Emergency

Kim Scott, known publicly as Kim Mathers, the 51-year-old ex-wife of rapper Eminem, was transported by ambulance from her Chesterfield Township, Michigan home to McLaren Macomb Hospital on Saturday July 11 after emergency responders were called to the scene around 8 PM.

A Chesterfield Fire/EMS report listed the incident type as "hemorrhage/laceration" and the initial call as "unconscious/fainting."

She was seen on a gurney being loaded into an ambulance in footage obtained by TMZ. Her condition as of Wednesday has not been publicly confirmed.

911 audio later obtained by TMZ indicates the call involved a caller reporting that their aunt had cut her wrist and was sitting on the couch bleeding, indicating a possible self-harm incident.

The Hollywood Gossip reported it as a suicide attempt based on that audio. Her condition following treatment has not been officially disclosed.

The hospitalization comes amid a difficult period.

Scott was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, missed a court hearing in June resulting in a bench warrant, then turned herself in with her sentencing rescheduled for August 13.

In February, she was involved in a car accident and evaluated at a hospital before being discharged.

A source told Yahoo Entertainment that Eminem is "horrified" by what happened and has offered to cover the cost of a rehabilitation program and fly her to any facility she chooses.

Scott and Eminem married in 1999, divorced in 2001, briefly remarried in January 2006 and divorced again that April. They share daughter Hailie Jade, 30.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.