Kyle Loftis, The Founder Of 1320Video, Has Died At 43 And Here’s What We Know

Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320Video, the platform widely credited with turning underground drag racing and street car culture into a global online phenomenon, died on Tuesday May 5, 2026. He was 43 years old.

The announcement came from 1320Video on Wednesday May 6 via Instagram. No cause of death has been disclosed.

“We are extremely saddened to share that Kyle Loftis, the founder of 1320video, passed away last night,” the statement read. “We are in a state of shock. Kyle’s passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering, his enthusiasm, kindness, and creativeness was contagious. Let us pray that Kyle is in a better place.”

The racing and automotive creator community responded immediately. David Freiburger, one of the most respected voices in car media through his years with Hot Rod and Motor Trend, wrote on Instagram:

“I’ve just learned that Kyle Loftis of 1320 Video died last night. This is terrible. I’ve known Kyle since the seminal days of Pump Gas Drags and Drag Week, which he absolutely helped grow. Of course he built one of the earliest examples of a social media empire. The Cleetus juggernaut was launched under his brand. He brought joy to so many tens of thousands of people. Godspeed, Kyle.”

What Is 1320Video?

The name is specific and intentional. 1320 is the number of feet in a quarter mile, the fundamental unit of drag racing, the distance over which everything in that world is measured.

Kyle Loftis chose that number for the company he started in 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska, and the choice said everything about who he was and what he was trying to do.

He started before YouTube existed in any meaningful form. He filmed street races and drag racing events on his own and distributed the footage through niche automotive message boards and DVDs, building an audience one underground race at a time in the pre-social media era when that was the only way to do it.

The name 1320Video appeared in forums long before it had a YouTube channel.

By the time the platform launched on YouTube and social media began to scale around 2012, Loftis had already spent nine years building the community that would make that expansion possible.

The platform’s own description of its origins captures the specific path he took:

“1320Video is a crew of automotive enthusiasts who came together with one common passion, to explore the world of street cars and bring you the best of what we see. Based in the midwest, the 1320Video crew travels the world to find unique and wild cars, cultures, and drivers.”

What that description understates is the role 1320Video played in legitimizing a culture that mainstream media had largely ignored or actively condemned.

Street racing, drag racing, cash days events, dyno shootouts, the grassroots underground of American car culture that existed outside the sanctioned tracks and professional circuits, found its documentation engine in Loftis’s camera.

He filmed what the established motorsports outlets would not, built the audience that proved there was appetite for that coverage, and created the template that essentially every automotive YouTube channel that followed has built on.

By the time of his death, 1320Video had nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers and claimed over 10 million fans across its various platforms.

The channel’s content covered drag racing, street racing, roll racing, dyno competitions, car shows, Rocky Mountain Race Week and Sick Week among many other events.

The company described itself as the largest street car media company in the world. Built from scratch. No major media backing. Two decades of work.

The December Crash

The news of Kyle Loftis’s death comes in the shadow of a serious accident he experienced in December 2025.

Reports at the time indicated Loftis was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Supra when it lost control and crashed into a pole while he was filming content for the channel.

The crash drew significant concern from the community and an outpouring of support from fans and fellow creators.

He was said to be recovering in the weeks that followed. In the final weeks of his life, people close to him described him as active and engaged, still planning content, still supporting the channel, still present in the community he had spent over two decades building.

He appeared in 1320Video social media videos in the weeks before his death. There was no public indication from those around him that his condition was deteriorating.

A few weeks before he died, popular automotive creator Cleetus McFarland, the automotive YouTube personality whose rise through the creator space Freiburger specifically credited to the audience Loftis built, gifted Loftis a brand new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

The gift has taken on additional emotional weight for fans in the aftermath of his death, one of the last documented gestures of community affection directed at him before he was gone.

No cause of death has been released by 1320Video, Loftis’s family or any official authority.

The company limited comments on the Facebook post announcing his passing. The family has not issued any public statement. That absence of information has generated speculation online, speculation that 1320Video has not addressed and that this article will not repeat or amplify.

What is known is that he died on May 5, 2026, at age 43, and that the cause has not been officially disclosed. Everything beyond those facts is unconfirmed.

What Does Loftis’ Legacy Look Like?

Freiburger’s tribute contained one specific observation that is worth expanding on, “The Cleetus juggernaut was launched under his brand.”

Garrett Mitchell, who performs and creates as Cleetus McFarland, is one of the most successful automotive content creators in the world today, with millions of subscribers across multiple platforms and a fanbase that extends well beyond traditional car enthusiasts.

His early videos appeared under the 1320Video brand. Loftis recognized what Mitchell was doing, gave it a platform, and helped build the audience that made Cleetus McFarland possible.

That pattern, identifying talent, providing infrastructure, helping something grow that might not have found its audience otherwise, appears throughout the 1320Video story. Loftis was not simply a filmmaker.

He was a curator and a connector, someone who understood the community he was documenting well enough to know what it wanted to see and who within it was worth elevating.

The controversy that has always surrounded 1320Video deserves acknowledgment. The platform’s coverage of street racing, illegal racing on public roads, has drawn criticism from safety advocates and law enforcement officials who argue that documenting and distributing street racing footage normalizes activity that kills people.

Loftis was specifically called out during his career for that dimension of the platform’s content. It is part of the legacy and cannot be separated from it.

At the same time, the audience he built, millions of people whose genuine passion for cars, for performance, for the specific subculture of American street racing, represents a community that found itself reflected and celebrated in his work in ways it had not found elsewhere.

The community’s response to his death is the clearest evidence of what that meant to the people who were part of it.

The Community He Leaves Behind

The 1320Video Instagram and Facebook posts announcing his death drew responses from across the racing and automotive creator world.

People described Loftis as someone who was present at events not as a brand or a media property but as a person, enthusiastic, warm, genuinely invested in the cars and the people around them.

“Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering,” the company wrote. The people responding to the post confirmed that description in personal terms.

The grief was not the abstract grief of fans losing a public figure they had watched from a distance.

It was the specific grief of a community that had spent years in the same physical spaces as the person they were mourning, at the track, at the dyno, at the car show, standing in a parking lot at midnight watching someone make a run.

He was 34 years old. He Kyle Loftis the founder of 1320Video died on May 5 2026 at the age of 43. His company confirmed the news on May 6 and said the drag racing community has lost one of its most passionate builders. No cause of death has been released. building this at 11 years old as a business and was still building it the week he died.

The quarter-mile community he documented for over two decades now has to figure out what it looks like without the person who did the most to show the rest of the world what it was.