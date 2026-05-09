Largest ‘Price Is Right’ Prize Ever Just Went To A Virginia Army Veteran

Vanesa McCaskell, a retired Army veteran from Toano, Virginia, walked off the stage of The Price Is Right on Friday May 8, 2026 with $240,150 in cash and prizes, the largest amount ever won in a single pricing game in the show’s 54-year history on CBS.

The record-breaking win aired on a special Mother’s Day episode, with McCaskell’s daughter watching from the audience as her mother coolly played all five rounds of a new game called The Lion’s Share and kept riding until the biggest prize in daytime game show history was hers.

The win was recorded in December 2025. McCaskell spent the five months between taping and air date pretending she had lost.

“It was torture,” she told USA Today. “I was practicing my poker face so I didn’t crack when people asked me what happened. They’d say, ‘Did you win?’ and I’d say, ‘No.’ It was really, really tough to hold that.”

The previous record was $210,000, set in 2016 in a Cliffhangers game. McCaskell beat it by $30,150.

The Game That Made It Possible

The Lion’s Share is the newest pricing game in The Price Is Right’s rotation, a game introduced this season that brought with it two firsts for the 54-year-old franchise.

It is the first pricing game introduced since 2021 and the first custom-branded game in the show’s history.

That brand behind the game is BetMGM, which entered a multi-year partnership with CBS and Fremantle, the show’s production company, giving BetMGM exclusive intellectual property rights to develop slots and non-traditional casino games based on the format.

The game works in two stages.

In the first stage, McCaskell had to guess the prices of grocery store items, a classic Price Is Right skill that rewards the kind of everyday consumer awareness that the show has always tested. Every correct guess earned her one ball, with a maximum of five balls available. She earned all five.

In the second stage, each ball was dropped one at a time into a wind tunnel that revealed a hidden prize amount for that ball.

After each reveal, McCaskell faced the same decision every contestant in a press-your-luck game eventually faces. Take the money you have, or let it ride.

She let it ride. Every time. Five rounds, five reveals, five decisions to keep going.

When the last ball had been counted and the total displayed on screen, the number was $240,150, and Drew Carey, who has hosted the show since 2007 and has watched thousands of pricing games, watched it become the largest single-game prize in the show’s history.

McCaskell later described the moment as “surreal.” That seems like an understatement.

Who Is Vanesa McCaskell?

Vanesa McCaskell is a retired Army veteran who lives in Toano, Virginia, a small town in James City County, about 105 miles south of Washington DC and 36 miles southeast of Richmond.

She came to the Los Angeles studio where The Price Is Right is taped with her daughter, who watched from the audience as her mother made history.

The military background matters to how the story reads. McCaskell played all five rounds of a high-stakes press-your-luck game without visibly cracking, a composure that earned praise from viewers who watched the episode.

Longtime fans of the show noted in social media reactions that they had never seen a contestant remain as calm while winning such an enormous amount of money.

The combination of the Morocco vacation, the massive cash total and the Mother’s Day emotional theme made the episode specifically memorable.

After winning, McCaskell said she planned to make smart investments and do something meaningful for her mother.

The win that aired on Mother’s Day, with her daughter in the studio, in the year her mother was presumably watching at home, the geometry of the occasion is the kind of thing a writer would construct on purpose. It happened on its own.

Five Months Of Pretending To Lose

The Price Is Right tapes its episodes months before they air. The December 2025 taping meant that McCaskell carried $240,150 in unannounced winnings through the holiday season and into the new year, telling anyone who asked that she had not won anything.

“They’d say, ‘Did you win?’ and I’d say, ‘No,'” she told USA Today. “It was really, really tough to hold that.”

That kind of sustained acting, keeping a secret of that magnitude for five months in a world of social media and casual conversation, is its own form of discipline. The military background may have helped there too.

The episode aired May 8. The secret is out. The record is official.

The Record It Replaced

The Price Is Right has been on the air since 1972, 54 years of contestant after contestant coming on down and playing against grocery prices, car prices, vacation prices and all the other benchmarks of everyday American consumer life that the show has used as its testing ground since the beginning.

Bob Barker hosted for 35 years before handing off to Drew Carey in 2007.

Across all of it, the daytime version that has run continuously since 1972, the largest prize ever won in a single pricing game had stood at $210,000 since 2016, when a contestant won that amount in a Cliffhangers game.

Cliffhangers is one of the show’s most beloved games, the one where a mountain climber figure ascends toward a cliff edge with each wrong price guess and falls off if the contestant misses by more than $25 total.

It is also, historically, one of the most dramatic games available in the rotation. Winning $210,000 in it was already the kind of record that seemed likely to stand for a long time.

It stood for ten years. McCaskell broke it by $30,150 on her first attempt, in a brand-new game, on Mother’s Day, with her daughter watching.

What Is The Lion’s Share And What Comes Next?

The Lion’s Share’s maximum possible prize is $500,000, more than double what McCaskell won.

That number means the record she set on Friday is, theoretically, not the ceiling of what the game can produce.

A contestant who earns all five balls, plays all five rounds and hits the highest reveal on every ball could walk away with half a million dollars from a single pricing game on a CBS daytime broadcast.

Whether that ever happens depends on how the game continues to be featured in the rotation and on the specific prize amounts hidden behind the balls in any given episode.

What McCaskell’s win established on Friday is that The Lion’s Share is capable of producing historic television, and that the partnership between The Price Is Right and BetMGM has introduced a game that delivers on its potential in its first season.

Drew Carey has hosted more than three thousand episodes of The Price Is Right since 2007.

He has watched every game the show produces, every contestant who comes on down, every moment of dramatic tension between a player who wants to walk and a prize that keeps going up. On Friday, he watched Vanesa McCaskell make history in real time.

The show taped it in December. It aired on Mother’s Day. It will be remembered for a while.