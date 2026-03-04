Little House On The Prairie Just Got Renewed For Season 2 And The Reason Why Says Everything

Netflix has made a rare and emphatic statement of confidence in its upcoming Little House on the Prairie reboot, renewing the series for a second season before a single episode has aired.

The announcement came Tuesday alongside the reveal of the show’s premiere date, July 9, 2026, making it one of the few streaming series in recent memory to arrive pre-renewed.

What Is The Netflix Little House On The Prairie Reboot?

The new series is a fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical book series, which has sold more than 73 million copies across more than 100 countries since the first volume was published in the 1930s.

Netflix describes the show as “part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” promising a version that draws more directly from Wilder’s original novels than the beloved 1974 NBC series ever did.

That original NBC series, which starred Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls and Karen Grassle as Caroline, ran for nine seasons between 1974 and 1983 and became one of the defining family dramas of its era.

It still drew more than 13 billion minutes of viewing on streaming in 2024 alone, a number that tells Netflix everything it needs to know about the appetite for this story.

The reboot is produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content, with Rebecca Sonnenshine, whose previous credits include The Boys and The Vampire Diaries, serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Sonnenshine said in a statement:

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive. We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Who Is Playing Laura Ingalls In The Netflix Reboot?

The casting choice Netflix made for the lead role has a detail that will mean something to anyone who grew up watching the original series.

Alice Halsey, 10 years old, will play Laura Ingalls. Melissa Gilbert, who originated the role in 1974, was also 10 when she began.

Halsey is not an unknown. Fans of Lessons in Chemistry will recognize her as Madeline Zott, the daughter of Brie Larson’s character Elizabeth — a role she played at just 7 years old.

She has also appeared on Days of Our Lives as Rachel Black and guest-starred on NBC’s Night Court.

Skywalker Hughes plays Laura’s older sister Mary, Luke Bracey, known for Hacksaw Ridge, takes on the role of Charles Ingalls, and Crosby Fitzgerald plays Caroline.

The supporting cast includes Warren Christie as Civil War veteran John Edwards and Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tamm.

Why Did Netflix Renew It Before Season 1 Aired?

Netflix head of US and Canada scripted series Jinny Howe explained the decision in a statement:

“We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut. The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come.”

The early renewal is also a strategic one. Netflix has been deliberately building out what it calls comfort programming — warm, emotionally grounded family dramas that viewers return to repeatedly.

Little House fits that category perfectly, sitting alongside Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias as the kind of series that builds loyal, multigenerational audiences rather than chasing viral moments.

The production connection to the original series runs deeper than the IP alone.

Executive producer Trip Friendly’s father, Ed Friendly, produced the original NBC Little House television films and series. The family legacy continues.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls for nine seasons, has noted that this new version hews closer to Wilder’s source material than the NBC series did, a distinction that may matter to purists while also opening the door for a generation encountering this story for the very first time.

Little House on the Prairie premieres July 9, 2026 on Netflix.