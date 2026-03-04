Seth MacFarlane Just Confirmed What Orville Fans Have Been Waiting Four Years To Hear And It Changes Everything

Four years after the last episode of The Orville aired on Hulu, Seth MacFarlane has delivered news that fans of the beloved sci-fi series have been waiting a long time to hear.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while promoting the second season of his Peacock series Ted, MacFarlane confirmed that Season 4 of The Orville is completely written and ready to produce.

The announcement caught many off guard, not because the show was presumed dead, but because MacFarlane has spent four years carefully avoiding any statement this concrete.

What Did Seth MacFarlane Say About The Orville Season 4?

MacFarlane did not leave much room for interpretation. “I will be honest with you: Season four is written,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it.”

He went further. “The 10 scripts are done. I’m the problem. It’s a matter of when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

That last line is the one fans will want to hold onto. Not if it happens. When. For a show that has spent four years in limbo, neither officially canceled nor renewed, that is a meaningful shift in language.

MacFarlane also confirmed that Hulu is prepared to move forward with the new season.

The only variable standing between fans and new episodes is finding a window in one of the busiest schedules in Hollywood.

Why Has The Orville Season 4 Taken So Long?

The Orville premiered on Fox in 2017, created by and starring MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, a 25th-century starship commander whose ex-wife Kelly Grayson, played by Adrianne Palicki, serves as his first officer.

The show began as a broad comedy but evolved into something far more ambitious, earning 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for both its second and third seasons.

Season 3, subtitled New Horizons, debuted on Hulu in June 2022. Since then, the show has existed in an uncomfortable silence, kept alive by occasional optimistic comments from MacFarlane, but never moving forward.





The holdup has never been Hulu. The obstacle has always been MacFarlane’s schedule. He continues to run Family Guy and American Dad on Fox, both of which have been on the air for decades and require constant creative attention.

Ted Season 2 on Peacock is launching this week. Add to that various development projects, and the picture becomes clear, MacFarlane is simply one of the most overextended creatives in the industry, and The Orville, with its demanding visual effects and complex scripts, requires his complete focus to produce properly.

In 2024 MacFarlane acknowledged the situation plainly, telling TVLine: “Nobody has told me that it’s dead from the network, so we’re proceeding under those auspices.” At the time, that felt like careful optimism. Now, with 10 completed scripts confirmed, it reads like a promise being kept.

Will The Original Cast Return For The Orville Season 4?

Not entirely. Adrianne Palicki, who played Commander Kelly Grayson across all three seasons, has indicated she likely will not be back. She has been candid about why.

“It became an actual, real issue because there would be so much time in between seasons,” Palicki said. “Seth wanted to write everything himself, so it would just take so much time.”

She added that while she loved the show itself, the extended gaps made it nearly impossible to keep her schedule available for a series that might or might not film on any given year.

The rest of the core cast, comprised of Scott Grimes, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, and Jessica Szohr, have not made similar statements and are presumed to be available.

MacFarlane himself is obviously returning as both creator and star.

What his statement makes clear is that the creative engine is running. Ten scripts exist. Hulu is willing. The only variable is time, and if Ted Season 2 wraps MacFarlane’s live-action obligations for the foreseeable future, that window may be closer than it has ever been.

For fans who have waited four years, that is enough.