Marshals Yellowstone Spinoff Premieres Tomorrow And Everything You Need To Know Will Surprise You

Marshals premieres tomorrow night, Sunday March 1, 2026, on CBS at 8pm ET. It is the first direct sequel to Yellowstone and the fourth series in the franchise.

This one airs on network television, not cable or streaming.

If you have been waiting for more Kayce Dutton, your wait ends tomorrow. Here is everything you need to know before you sit down.

What Is Marshals About?

Marshals picks up after the events of the Yellowstone series finale.

Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, has left the ranch behind. In the final episode of Yellowstone, Kayce sold the majority of the Dutton land to Thomas Rainwater for $1.25 an acre, the same price John Dutton’s ancestors originally paid for it.

He kept a small corner of the property for himself, Monica, and their son Tate, while Rainwater returned the rest to its natural state.

That was then. In Marshals, Kayce has walked away from ranch life entirely to join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals in Montana.

The official CBS logline describes his new mission as:

“Using his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

The series opener is titled “Piya Wiconi.” In it, Kayce reunites with an old Navy SEAL teammate and helps his Marshal unit hunt down a bomber targeting the Broken Rock Reservation.

The trail leads to a dangerous confrontation with an armed anti-government militia.

It is a procedural structure built on a Yellowstone foundation, familiar characters, Montana landscapes, high-stakes action, but with a different rhythm than the serialized cable drama fans spent five seasons watching.

What Happened To Monica From Yellowstone?

In the two-minute official trailer released by CBS, Kayce says: “The only thing I ever wanted was taken from me.”

The shot that follows shows a medical worker pulling a sheet over a body lying in Kayce’s bed. The implication is clear. Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, appears to be dead.

CBS has not confirmed this.

Kelsey Asbille has not been announced as a series regular or guest star. The trailer strongly suggests that Monica’s death is what drives Kayce away from the ranch and into law enforcement.

Whether she appears in flashbacks or in any capacity at all has not been confirmed going into the premiere.

Who Is In The Mashals Cast?

Luke Grimes leads the series as Kayce Dutton. Three of his Yellowstone co-stars return alongside him.

Gil Birmingham reprises his role as Thomas Rainwater, the Broken Rock Reservation chief who ended the series as the new steward of the Dutton land.

Mo Brings Plenty returns as Mo, Rainwater’s driver and tribal police officer, who appeared across all five seasons of Yellowstone. Brecken Merrill is back as Tate Dutton, Kayce’s son.

The new additions to the cast are Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, a friend of Kayce’s from his military days; Arielle Kebbel as Belle, a U.S. Marshal; Ash Santos as Andrea, another member of the Marshal unit; and Tatanka Means as Miles.

Marshall-Green is best known recently for playing Adam Karma on HBO’s And Just Like That. Kebbel has an extensive television resume including 9-1-1, Ballers, The Vampire Diaries, and Gilmore Girls.

Taylor Sheridan serves as executive producer alongside Grimes, and Yellowstone producers John Linson and Art Linson. The series was created by Spencer Hudnut.

Where Can You Watch It And How Many Episodes Are There?

Marshals airs on CBS tomorrow, Sunday March 1, at 8pm ET — right after 60 Minutes at 7pm. It will be followed by Tracker at 9pm and Watson at 10pm.

For streaming, Paramount+ Premium subscribers can watch the premiere live through the platform’s CBS live stream on Sunday night. Paramount+ Essential subscribers, the ad-supported tier, can stream each episode the day after it airs on CBS.

A Premium subscription runs $13.99 per month. Essential runs $8.99 per month.

Season one consists of 13 episodes. CBS was confident enough in the show before it even premiered that it commissioned a writers room for a potential second season in February, with script work beginning soon.

The production budget was $52 million for the season. CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach addressed questions about whether a broadcast network could match the visual scale of a cable Yellowstone production.

“We don’t do cheap,” she said. “We do have a budget for that show that is in line with other broadcast series.”

Why Is Marshals Different From The Other Yellowstone Spinoffs?

Every Yellowstone spinoff before Marshals, 1883, 1923, and the in-development 1944, was either a prequel or a separate story.

Marshals is the first true sequel. It follows a character fans watched for five seasons and picks up where his story left off.

It is also the first series in the franchise to air on a broadcast network. Yellowstone ran on Paramount Network, a cable channel. 1883 and 1923 streamed on Paramount+.

Marshals airs on CBS, where it reaches an audience that does not require a subscription to watch.

The name change is also worth noting. The series was developed and marketed for months as Y: Marshals, the Y a direct reference to Yellowstone.

In January 2026, less than two months before premiere, CBS quietly dropped the Y from the title.

The network offered no official explanation, though the Hollywood Reporter theorized it may be connected to Taylor Sheridan’s departure from Paramount for a new deal with rival NBCUniversal. CBS joked that the Y was always silent.

Marshals premieres tomorrow night at 8pm ET on CBS