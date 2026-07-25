Sean Diddy Combs Placed In Solitary Confinement After Prison Fight

Sean "Diddy" Combs got into a brawl with a fellow inmate at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey this week after the inmate allegedly insulted him, and is now in solitary confinement, TMZ reported Friday, confirmed by NBC News and ABC News.

The fight started when the unnamed inmate dissed Combs, who responded by confronting him physically. Sources told TMZ the two men shoved each other and threw jabs before prison staff quickly intervened and separated them.

Combs, per sources, "held his own" in the scuffle. He was immediately placed in solitary, known in prison parlance as "the hole," after staff broke up the fight.

FCI Fort Dix, the low-security federal facility on a military base in southern New Jersey, is where Combs has been serving his sentence since October 2025.

He was convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to 50 months, acquitted on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

His projected release date is currently February 2028, assuming he earns good behavior credits. The fight could put that timeline at risk.

The Bureau of Prisons said through the facility: "We are not at liberty to disclose or provide internal information pertaining to any inmate in our custody."