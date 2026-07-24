John Mellencamp Stopped 'Jack And Diane' To Scold His Audience For Skipping Straight To The Chorus

John Mellencamp is on his Dancing Worlds summer tour, his first outdoor arena run in years, promising a setlist full of hits after a stretch of intimate theater shows where he notoriously called hecklers unprintable names and walked offstage at least once.

Things are going better on this tour. Mostly. There was still the Jack and Diane incident.

At a recent show, Mellencamp stopped the performance of his 1982 No. 1 hit midway through and turned on the audience.

"Guys. There's two verses... and THEN the chorus," he told the crowd. "You guys just said 'f*** off' to the second verse and just went straight to the chorus." He explained a bit about how the song was written.

Then he sang the second verse himself, correctly, so everyone knew what they had skipped.

The clip spread widely and fans in the comments could not get enough of it. "This was hilarious! I recorded it as well. Such a great show!" "Great show last night. He brought his brother on stage to sing with him and had his son sing too. Great memories."

Mellencamp is 74 years old, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and has made it very clear over the past several years that he is not interested in playing the part of passive entertainer.

He is also correct that there are two verses before the chorus in Jack and Diane. The audience was wrong. He told them so.



