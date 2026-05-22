Naval Fleet Is Getting Lasers And Here’s What It Will Look Like

The United States Navy is serious about putting laser weapons on every warship it operates.

The Chief of Naval Operations said so directly in congressional testimony on May 14, 2026, laying out the case for directed energy weapons with the specific urgency of an admiral who watched the Iran war demonstrate both the promise and the limitations of the technology in real combat conditions.

The problem is that the gap between the vision Adm. Daryl Caudle articulated and the actual fleet the Navy can build right now is larger than the most optimistic projections suggested.

Operation Epic Fury, the coordinated military campaign the United States and Israel launched against Iran on February 28, 2026, which executed nearly 900 strikes in its first twelve hours, was the most significant test of American naval combat capability in a generation.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that Caudle called “the workhorse of the surface Fleet” fired Tomahawk cruise missiles from positions in the Middle East. Footage released by US Central Command appeared to show laser systems on those same destroyers.

Neither the ODIN nor the HELIOS directed energy systems were officially confirmed to have engaged in active combat during the operation, but both were confirmed present in theater, and the entire conflict made the strategic case for laser weapons more compelling than any weapons demonstration could have.

It also exposed how far the Navy still has to go.

The VLS Problem That Makes Lasers Urgent

The core strategic argument that Caudle made to the House Armed Services Committee is one that naval planners have been discussing for years but that the Iran war converted from a theoretical concern into a demonstrated operational reality.

Every Arleigh Burke-class destroyer carries a Vertical Launch System, a series of cells built into the ship’s hull from which missiles of various types are fired. The VLS is the ship’s primary weapons magazine.

Its cells can be loaded with interceptor missiles for defense, the SM-2, SM-3 and SM-6 missiles that destroy incoming ballistic and cruise missiles, or with Tomahawk cruise missiles for offensive strike.

There are a finite number of cells. Each defensive interceptor loaded is one less offensive weapon available.

“The current paradigm, which forces a trade-off between defensive interceptors and offensive strike weapons within the limited space of the Vertical Launching System, is unsustainable,” Caudle stated. “Every VLS cell used for a defensive missile is a lost opportunity for a long-range offensive strike.”

The Iran war made this trade-off visible. Destroyers that were defending carrier strike groups from Iranian drones and ballistic missiles were simultaneously being called upon to contribute to offensive strike packages against Iranian targets.

Every interceptor fired at an incoming drone was a Tomahawk not fired at an Iranian facility.

The tension between defensive consumption and offensive capacity in a ship’s fixed magazine is the specific operational problem that directed energy weapons are designed to solve.

“Directed energy is a critical component of future naval warfare, particularly for ballistic missile and terminal defense,” Caudle stated.

A laser weapon does not consume a VLS cell. It consumes electricity. And a ship that generates electricity continuously, especially a nuclear-powered ship that generates it virtually without limit, has a defensive weapon with what analysts have called a virtually infinite magazine at negligible cost per engagement.

Every drone intercepted by a laser is not a missile depleted from a finite stock.

The Iran War And What It Proved About Laser Economics

The strategic economics of the Iran war’s air defense picture made the laser weapons argument in a way that budget presentations and think tank papers cannot.

The economic reality of intercepting $35,000 drones with multi-million-dollar missiles poses a strategic challenge in prolonged conflicts. This has accelerated efforts to operationalize directed-energy weapons.

Iran deployed drone swarms as part of its military campaign, relatively inexpensive unmanned aerial vehicles that forced the United States and its partners to respond with interceptors costing orders of magnitude more.

A Patriot missile costs approximately $4 million. An SM-2 costs approximately $2 million.

An SM-6 costs approximately $4.3 million. Intercepting a $35,000 drone with any of those weapons is, from a pure cost-exchange perspective, a losing proposition that Iran can sustain indefinitely and that American magazines cannot.

The HELIOS laser system features a steerable beam capable of focusing intense energy on incoming drones, potentially burning through their structure or disabling onboard electronics.

A laser that burns through a drone uses electricity, measured in cents, not millions of dollars.

The cost-per-kill advantage of directed energy over kinetic interceptors against drone swarms is not marginal. It is transformative for extended operations.

The HELIOS system, High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance, was identified by military analysts in CENTCOM footage from the early days of Operation Epic Fury, mounted on Navy destroyers in the operating area.

The Navy did confirm was that in early February 2026, weeks before the conflict began, HELIOS had successfully destroyed multiple drones in a weapons test.

Whether it was used in active combat during Epic Fury has not been officially confirmed. What is confirmed is that it was there, on the ships that were doing the fighting, as the case for its operational deployment became undeniable.

The Gap Between Vision And Reality

Here is where Caudle’s congressional testimony becomes as important for what it admits as for what it advocates.

The vision he articulated is genuine and compelling. The nuclear-powered battleship that the Navy has been developing, a next-generation surface combatant designed from the keel up with the power generation and cooling capacity required for truly high-energy laser weapons, is the platform on which the laser fleet dream is ultimately anchored.

Future surface combatants must be, in Caudle’s words, “designed with the power and cooling capacity necessary to scale these systems to very high energy levels, thereby providing lethality against exquisite threats.”

The admission embedded in that statement is that the current fleet cannot do this.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyers that are the workhorses of the Navy right now, the ships that were in the Middle East firing Tomahawks and defending carrier strike groups during Operation Epic Fury, are not designed with adequate power generation or thermal management capacity to run high-energy laser weapons at the scales required for the most demanding threats.

They can carry ODIN and HELIOS in lower-power configurations. They cannot carry the systems that would take over missile defense entirely and free their VLS cells for offensive weapons.

To translate those designs into real-world capabilities, the service “must prioritize and fund R&D for compact, high-density energy storage and thermal management systems capable of handling the demands of directed energy weapons,” Caudle said, and invest in “digital engineering and land-based test facilities to de-risk the complex integration of DEW systems with legacy combat and ship control systems.”

The R&D required, the land-based testing required, the design work required for the future platforms, all of it is being called for by the CNO as necessary work.

None of it exists yet at the scale required. The laser fleet is the Navy’s destination.

The road is real, it is funded, it is being built. But the destination is further down that road than anyone celebrating the HELIOS test in February wanted to acknowledge.

What The Navy Has Right Now

The current state of shipboard laser weapons in the US Navy is more advanced than most Americans realize and less capable than the vision Caudle articulated requires. Two systems are in various stages of deployment and testing.

ODIN, the Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy, officially designated AN/SEQ-4, is a solid-state shipborne laser designed primarily as a soft-kill system against unmanned aerial vehicles.

It works by degrading or disabling the sensors of drones and other electro-optical threats rather than physically destroying them.

It was confirmed present on at least one Arleigh Burke destroyer in CENTCOM’s Operation Epic Fury imagery.

HELIOS, the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance, is a higher-powered system capable of physically destroying targets rather than merely disabling their sensors.

It was confirmed present in the operating area during Epic Fury and was confirmed in a weapons test just weeks before the conflict began to have successfully destroyed drones in a live-fire exercise.

Both systems represent real capability at the lower end of the power spectrum.

Neither represents the kind of system that can take over the missile defense role from kinetic interceptors across the full range of threats the Navy faces, ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles, supersonic anti-ship missiles and the drone swarms that Iran deployed during Epic Fury.

The Navy’s laser fleet is in progress. It is taking shape on the destroyers sailing today.

It will take the form Caudle envisions on the nuclear-powered platforms of the next decade. The gap between today and that future is the honest answer that the Chief of Naval Operations delivered to Congress on May 14, and that the Iran war made it impossible not to confront.