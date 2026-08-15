Guilty Until Proven Gone: He Ran America's Nuclear Arsenal

PART ONE

First of six parts. Frank Rose was the second-ranking official at the agency that maintains America's nuclear arsenal. Seventeen days after he first learned there were complaints against him, he was told to resign. He was never interviewed, never told what he was accused of, and never told who accused him. Two and a half years later, there is still no report. This is how it happened.

THE CHARGE HE NEVER HEARD

On February 24, 2024, Frank Rose was in Hanoi on government business when Jill Hruby, his immediate superior, called at 3:00 a.m.

She ran the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Rose was the agency's No. 2 official. President Biden had nominated him. The FBI vetted him. The Senate confirmed him by voice vote.

Their agency maintained the nation's nuclear arsenal.

The NNSA is under the ultimate direction of the Cabinet-level Secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), who during Biden was Jennifer Granholm.

DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

A DEPARTMENT WITH OTHER PRIORITIES

Under Granholm, the department that builds and maintains nuclear weapons developed an enthusiasm for other things.

Every DOE office was required to submit a formal diversity plan.

In three decades of federal service, under administrations of both parties, Rose had never been asked to produce such a document.

When his own team brought him a draft, he sent it back incomplete.

Sam Brinton's 2022 appointment as DOE's deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition was widely celebrated as a milestone for diversity in Granholm's DOE. Brinton left the department that December amid airport luggage-theft charges in three jurisdictions. He was stealing women's clothing.

NNSA was not a social-justice organization, he told them. It designed, built and maintained nuclear weapons. That was the mission, and there was no second mission.

The Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office mandated DEI training for senior managers. Rose never took it.

This was now a nuclear department where, some said, the Secretary engaged more readily with the equity office than with the nuclear weapons complex.

Rose is African-American. He served three Democratic administrations.

He was also the seniormost official at NNSA who declined to participate in the department's diversity apparatus. He sent the plan back, skipped the training, and told his staff to keep their attention on warheads.

THE DEPARTMENT THAT REOPENED OPPENHEIMER'S CASE

Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer

In December 2022, Granholm vacated the 1954 revocation of J. Robert Oppenheimer's security clearance.

The department said the 1954 process had been flawed. It said Oppenheimer had been denied fundamental fairness. It was announced as the correction of a historical wrong. It was widely praised.

Fifteen months later, the same department closed a fact-finding review of its own deputy administrator without telling him what he was accused of, without hearing his answer, and without issuing a report.

Seventy years apart, the same failure. The department that reopened one man's case to restore his good name closed another man's without opening it.

THE CALL TO HANOI

Which brings us back to the NNSA administrator, Jill Hruby, and her 3 a.m. call to Rose in Hanoi.

She told Rose there were complaints against him of harassment and a hostile work environment. She gave him no details. She did not name the accuser or accusers.

Rose asked for an interview. He wanted to know details. He wanted to know who or what this was about.

He had been doing his job. He had not been hostile, nor did he pander to anyone.

Over the next two weeks, he asked four times in writing.

Rose had requested the elementary procedural exchange:

Tell me what somebody says I did.

Then let me answer.

On March 5, Matthew Rotman, the deputy director of the Office of Hearings and Appeals, the office running the harassment investigation, answered him. "We will certainly reach out if we need anything."

Nobody ever reached out. No one interviewed him. No one heard his side.

Jill Hruby, NNSA administrator and DOE under secretary for nuclear security, told Rose the investigation was finished.

Seventeen days after her first call announcing the problem, Hruby called again. The investigation was finished.

Christopher Davis, the Department of Energy's chief of staff to Energy Secretary Granholm, wanted him to resign and leave the NNSA by the end of April.

Hruby told him something else on that call. He was accused of harassing three women at NNSA. She did not say which three, or what any of them said, or when.

Two and a half years later, no report names them.

Christopher Davis, Chief of Staff for Granholm.

WHY IT HAD TO BE CALLED A RESIGNATION

A Senate-confirmed presidential appointee serves at the pleasure of the President. Removal is not complicated in principle. The President can withdraw that pleasure at any moment, for cause or for no cause at all.

But somebody has to do it. The removal of a Senate-confirmed official is an act of the President or an official acting with the President's authority. It leaves a mark on the record: a date, a decision, a name attached to it.

A chief of staff cannot simply announce that a confirmed deputy administrator is gone.

Which means that if Rose had refused to leave, the department would have had to go get him removed. Someone would have had to carry the request up to the White House. Someone would have had to sign something. Somewhere along that chain, sooner or later, somebody would have asked the question that DOE had spent 17 days not asking.

What did he do?

There was no answer to that question. There was no report. There were no findings. Nobody had interviewed him. The department had an accusation, a closed inquiry that had heard only one side, and a chief of staff who wanted the man out by the end of April.

A resignation needs no findings, no report, no signature from anyone above the Secretary, and no explanation to anybody. It closes the matter without ever opening it. The employee walks out the door, and the paperwork says he chose to.

That was the plan. Call it a resignation.

Sometimes, as in this case, "resign" means: leave before we make this a national news story because even when you win, a scandal attaches to what was heretofore an unblemished 30-year career.

Rose took the deal because the alternative was worse and he knew it. He could go quietly, or he could be removed publicly — undoing, through a formal process, what a Senate confirmation had put in place — while the accusation against him remained a thing he had never been told and could not answer.

A man against whom no finding was ever made.

WHAT THEY WERE THROWING AWAY

Frank Rose

This job was not Rose's first Senate-confirmed position.

The first was under Obama: Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance, which he held from 2014 to 2017. The second was the NNSA post under Biden in 2021.

Two presidents, two administrations, two FBI background investigations, two confirmations.

From his State Department biography and his House Armed Services Committee bio: the Department of Defense Exceptional Public Service Award (2001); the Office of the Secretary of Defense Award for Excellence (2002); the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service (2005); the State Department Superior Honor Award (2012); and Romania's Ordinul National Serviciul Credincios, Knight — awarded in 2014 for his role as lead U.S. negotiator on the 2011 missile defense basing agreement.

Rose agreed to go on March 12 or shortly after, to protect that record. He did not know at that time who had accused him.

WHO GOT HIS JOB

Corey Hinderstein took Rose's job on an acting basis a week after he left. She had led the NNSA office's diversity initiative.

Rose left the NNSA on April 30, 2024. He resigned, as the paperwork put it.

A week later, on May 7, Corey Hinderstein became acting principal deputy administrator.

Hinderstein was already NNSA's Deputy Administrator for Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation, confirmed by the Senate in November 2021 and sworn in by Granholm that December.

She had come from the Nuclear Threat Initiative, where she worked on fuel cycle policy and nonproliferation verification.

She also led her office's diversity program. Speaking at an international conference in 2023, she told the audience that at NNSA she led the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility Initiative within Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation, aimed at recruiting and retaining talent from underrepresented groups.

That was the department's culture. A senior official said it publicly at a nuclear conference. Nobody hid it.

Hinderstein was the seniormost NNSA appointee who displayed pronouns in an email signature block.

Rose, who did not use pronouns with his signature, had been the official who sent his office's diversity plan back and told his staff that NNSA was not a social-justice organization.

The position a president had filled through Senate confirmation was refilled by internal email. No nomination. No vetting. No vote. It stayed that way for the rest of the administration's term.

THE SCANDAL HE AGREED TO AVOID

Now comes the worst of it.

Between the time he agreed to leave and before he actually left, he finally learned what he was accused of.

The DOE did not tell him. He read it in the press.

Even then, her name wasn't mentioned. Rose figured it out from the details Politico shared with the world.

Consider how it was handled. They tell you people have accused you of harassment. They do not tell you who.

They tell you that you can resign quietly and nobody needs to make it a scandal.

Maybe you're innocent, but in this, the national security and nuclear armaments business, who needs a scandal?

So you agree. Then someone leaks the story, their version of it, and only theirs, to an important digital outlet that focuses on inside Beltway affairs.

And so you have the scandal you sought to avoid, and you learn what you are accused of at the same time the rest of the world learns it. Plus your resignation gives the imprimatur that you resigned because it was true.

Maybe that is justice in some kind of world. But what if you were innocent?

What would you do?

(Next: what the Politico story actually said — and the nine words that should never have been printed as fact.



