What Progressives Tend to Forget…
Some argue that the rise in minimum wage impacts the economy negatively by increasing unemployment rather than creating a living wage. The owner of the recently shuttered subway at 2739 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY., had reason to agree – as the sign shows. What many economists understand is that government mandated rising costs of employment tends to translate to unemployment not necessarily greater prosperity. How could it be otherwise?
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