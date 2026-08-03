Michael Thorbjornsen Wins His First PGA Tour Title At The Final Rocket Classic In Detroit

Michael Thorbjornsen pumped his fist and the crowd around the 18th hole at Detroit Golf Club erupted Sunday as the 24-year-old Massachusetts native drained a 26-foot birdie putt to close a 7-under 63 and win the Rocket Classic by two shots, his first PGA Tour title in his 65th career start, earned at the last edition of the tournament ever held.

Thorbjornsen started the final round three shots behind leader Davis Riley, watched Riley stumble with four bogeys, and surged into the lead with three birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine.

Xander Schauffele, who briefly led during the round, finished second after shooting 65. "I played really well and he just beat me straight up," Schauffele said. "Hats off to him."

The win is tidy in its symmetry. Thorbjornsen was born in Cleveland, Motor City adjacent, grew up in Wellesley, Massachusetts, starred at Stanford and won the 2018 U.S. Junior Amateur.

He turned professional in June 2024 after topping PGA Tour University. His best finish before Sunday was a runner-up, achieved twice.

He was No. 69 in the FedEx Cup standings, one spot inside the bubble to advance to the playoffs. He is in. The $1.8 million winner's check secured that.

The Rocket Classic has now been held eight times. It has produced eight first-time winners. Thorbjornsen is the last.