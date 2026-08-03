Cole Irvin Designated For Assignment Following Skubal Trade

Cole Irvin's return to the majors lasted exactly one game. The 32-year-old left-hander, who had gone to Korea to pitch for the Doosan Bears in 2025 after being cut loose by Minnesota and then signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this past winter, was called up Friday when Brock Stewart hit the injured list.

The Dodgers needed someone to eat innings in a bullpen game against the Red Sox. Irvin did exactly that, throwing six innings while allowing six runs on eight hits. The Dodgers lost. The next day, with the bullpen needing a fresh arm, Irvin was designated for assignment.

Manager Dave Roberts framed it without apology: "Cole did a great job, but we obviously need to backfill an arm, some length." That is the reality of the role Irvin was called up for — absorb innings, spare the bullpen, get DFA'd. He did his job and got released for doing it.

The Dodgers recalled Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace him and separately placed Will Klein on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort, the more concerning of Saturday's two transactions for a Los Angeles team with World Series ambitions.

Irvin made 134 major league appearances from 2019 to 2024 across five organizations. He has now been designated for assignment four times in two years. Another team could claim him on waivers, or he can elect free agency.