Jeff Bezos Owns Three Indian Creek Properties And Zuckerberg Just Paid $170 Million To Move Next Door

Indian Creek Island, the 300-acre man-made barrier island in Biscayne Bay near Miami Beach known as the Billionaire Bunker, has completed its transformation into the most concentrated collection of extreme wealth in the United States.

Jeff Bezos owns three properties there, having spent approximately $237 million across purchases in 2023 and 2024.

He is currently living in a $90 million six-bedroom home while the first two he bought are being demolished to make way for a megamansion. Mark Zuckerberg paid $170 million in early 2026 for a waterfront estate a few lots down. They are neighbors.

The island has only 41 lots and approximately 84 residents. Entry is through a single two-lane bridge monitored by armed guards.

Other residents include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, David and Victoria Beckham, Julio Iglesias, David Guetta and Carl Icahn, who has been there since 1997 when his plot cost $7.5 million.

The market price for a property today starts around $60 million. An undeveloped lot sold for $105 million in 2025.

The migration of tech and finance wealth to Indian Creek and South Florida broadly reflects a pattern that accelerated dramatically post-COVID, none of the world's five richest people now live in California, despite four of them having founded their companies there.

Florida has no state income tax. Indian Creek has something rarer: the most aggressive private security of any residential community in America.