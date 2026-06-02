Rick Adelman, Hall Of Fame NBA Coach Who Won 1042 Games, Is Dead At 79

Rick Adelman died on Monday June 1, 2026. He was 79. The National Basketball Coaches Association announced his passing. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

He won 1,042 games as an NBA head coach, the 10th most in league history. He took the Portland Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals twice. He coached the Sacramento Kings through one of the most beloved and controversial stretches in that franchise's history.

He won with the Houston Rockets. He rebuilt the Minnesota Timberwolves. He coached in the NBA for 29 years, served as a head coach for 23 seasons and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Only four coaches who ever worked in the NBA, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and George Karl, coached more games and won at a higher percentage.

Adelman's name was not on that list when fans argued about the greatest coaches of all time, and that absence from the popular conversation was itself the most accurate description of who he was, a coach whose teams were always excellent and whose personal profile was always quiet.

"His quiet, unassuming nature belies his impact as one of the great NBA coaches of all time," Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in 2023 when the NBCA gave Adelman its Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.

Three years later, Adelman is gone, and the basketball world is assembling the account of what he actually did, which is more than most fans who watched his teams realized at the time.

The Path From Community College To The Hall Of Fame

Rick Adelman played seven seasons in the NBA as a point guard, a functional, unspectacular professional career that took him through five franchises between 1969 and 1975. He was not the kind of player whose name lingered in basketball conversation after his retirement.

What lingered was his understanding of the game, which translated into a coaching career that began not in the NBA but at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon, where a point guard who had been good enough to play professionally but not famous enough to be remembered thought he might spend his career teaching high school basketball.

He told the story himself in his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech in 2021, with the modesty that characterized everything about him. He had gone to Chemeketa because it was a job and he needed one.

He built a good program there. And then one day he looked up and realized that the man watching his team practice was Jack Ramsay, who was coaching the Portland Trail Blazers.

"We had great success there," Adelman said. "The one thing I did not realize is Jack Ramsay was following my team."

Ramsay brought him to Portland as an assistant. He stayed. He learned from one of the NBA's most analytically rigorous coaches at a time when basketball analytics meant something different than it means now, not data but system, the deep structural belief that basketball played the right way would win more often than basketball played by star power alone. Adelman absorbed that belief and carried it through every team he ever coached.

The Trail Blazers And The Two Finals Runs

Adelman became Portland's head coach in 1988 and produced one of the sustained stretches of excellence in Trail Blazers history, the Clyde Drexler era, the team that was consistently one of the best in the Western Conference and that made the NBA Finals in both 1990 and 1992.

Both times, they faced the Chicago Bulls. Both times, they lost. The 1992 Finals in particular, Portland's 15-point lead in Game 6 that turned into a Michael Jordan second-half takeover, remains one of the most discussed Finals moments in history, and Adelman's team was the one that was supposed to prevent it.

The Trail Blazers run with Adelman produced 11 50-win seasons across his career, a number that reflects the sustained quality he demanded from every roster he was given.

His teams did not have great years sandwiched between bad ones. They were good consistently, which in the NBA, where roster construction is complicated and injuries are constant, is harder to accomplish than a single spectacular season.

The Sacramento Kings And The Greatest Show On Court

If Portland was where Adelman established his credentials, Sacramento is where his coaching became something fans still talk about two decades later.

He arrived with the Kings in 2002 and inherited a roster that had been building toward something special, Chris Webber, Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, Mike Bibby, Doug Christie, and the team he built with those pieces played a specific kind of basketball that the NBA had not quite seen before.

The Sacramento offense under Adelman was constant motion, backdoor cuts, elbow passes, movement without the ball, five players who could all pass and all score and who read each other well enough to make every defensive coverage wrong.

It was called the corner offense, a system built on principles Adelman had been refining since his community college days and that finally had the talent to express itself fully.

It was innovative, beautiful and devastating when it worked.

The 2001-02 Kings were one of the best regular season teams in the NBA and came within a Game 7 overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers, a series marred by disputed officiating in Game 6 that has never fully been explained, of reaching the NBA Finals.

The loss was devastating and the controversy around it was real. Adelman coached his team through both and came back for four more seasons in Sacramento, runner-up for Coach of the Year twice in those years.

The Kings franchise paid tribute Monday with language that captured his specific personal style. Adelman "will be remembered for the way he inspired those around him, with humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork."

The League He Shaped Quietly

After Sacramento, Adelman coached in Golden State, in Houston, where he built back-to-back 50-win teams in his first two seasons, and finally in Minnesota, where he turned a Timberwolves team from 17 wins to 40 wins across three seasons before retiring in 2014.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. He received the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023.

He died at 79 on a Monday in June when the basketball world was paying more attention to the NBA Finals than to the men who helped build the league that makes those Finals possible.

He leaves behind his son David Adelman, the current head coach of the Denver Nuggets, who learned basketball from the best possible teacher, and a 29-year body of work that produced 1,042 wins, two Finals appearances, one Hall of Fame plaque and the specific legacy of a coach whose teams always played the right way, even when nobody was watching him do it.