How Russian trolls lie their way to the top of your news feed

If you’re reading this you’re on FaceBook or Twitter. You need to read this CNET.com article to see how we’re being played by the Russians and how a well meaning FaceBook algorithm meant to engage friends and family turned into a Russian cyber weapon fostering anger and hate. Another CNET Russia did more than just influence the election through ads and fake news spread on Twitter and Facebook. Russia has proven that it’s very adept at creating viral content and seeding dissent and outrage on social media and we can expect more in the future if steps aren’t taken to safeguard social platforms.



