'Hammer Of The Gods' Weapon Tested Successfully Bu The US Army Off The West Coast

The US Army revealed Sunday that it successfully tested a new electronic warfare platform called Hammer of the Gods at sea off the West Coast in mid-July, the first time the maritime variant of the system has been deployed at sea and a significant milestone for a technology that has been quietly building credibility in land-based exercises for two years.

Hammer of the Gods is not a conventional weapon. It does not fire projectiles. It is an emitter, a portable, low-electromagnetic-signature signal disruptor designed to jam the positioning, navigation and timing signals that enemy precision weapons depend on to hit targets accurately.

When it works, guided missiles, long-range artillery and cruise munitions lose the GPS data that makes them precise. They miss.

Without reliable PNT data, Lt. Col. Darrin Hall of US Space Forces Pacific explained, "modern weapon precision drops sharply, resulting in delayed missions, missed objectives, or severe collateral damage."

The test took place during Project Convergence Capstone 6 at Fort Irwin, California, bringing together the Army, Navy and Space Force alongside Space Forces Pacific and Naval Base San Diego.

The system also creates a resilient communications network that keeps friendly forces connected even while operating in heavily jammed environments, meaning it both blinds enemies and protects allies simultaneously.

The timing matters. The Middle East escalation and the Iran conflict have made electronic warfare capabilities a front-page concern.

The military chose this week to announce a system that can disrupt enemy missiles. The name alone does the rest of the work.



