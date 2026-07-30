Billy Ray Smith Jr., Chargers Linebacker And College Football Hall Of Famer, Dead At 64 From CTE

Billy Ray Smith Jr., the fifth overall pick in the 1983 NFL Draft, a 10-year San Diego Chargers linebacker, College Football Hall of Famer and longtime sports broadcaster, died Tuesday July 29 at the age of 64.

His family announced the death in a statement that named the cause directly: "Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength."

CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease caused by repeated head trauma that can only be diagnosed after death. It has been found in a significant percentage of former NFL players who donated their brains for research.

A Boston University study published earlier this month found that NFL players are four times more likely than the general population to die from neurodegenerative diseases including dementia, ALS and Parkinson's.

Smith played his entire NFL career in San Diego from 1983 to 1992, accumulating 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions and 14 fumble recoveries, numbers that earned him a place on the Chargers' 50th anniversary team.

He was a two-time All-American at Arkansas, a College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 2000 and the son of Billy Ray Smith Sr., who also played at Arkansas and in the NFL. After football he spent decades in sports broadcasting in San Diego. He is survived by his family, who thanked their community for "the outpouring of love and support."



