Taysom Hill Says He's Not Returning To The New Orleans Saints

Taysom Hill confirmed Wednesday night that his nine-year run with the New Orleans Saints is over, posting a statement to social media as training camp opened to say he was not returning, without specifying whether he plans to play elsewhere or retire.

"I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards," he wrote. "As training camp begins, I didn't want my silence to be misinterpreted."

The Saints responded with a tribute video narrated by Drew Brees, the franchise legend who played alongside Hill and called him one of the most unique players the organization has ever seen. General Manager Mickey Loomis praised Hill as "a great teammate, excellent leader and mentor" and said "a day will come when all his accomplishments can be properly celebrated."

Hill, who turns 36 next month, spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans after being claimed off waivers in 2017.

He became the only player in the Super Bowl era with more than 1,000 career yards rushing, receiving and passing, the kind of statline that only exists because he was a quarterback who lined up everywhere on the field for nine seasons.

He tore his ACL in December 2024 and managed only 262 total yards last season in limited action.

The Denver Broncos, coached by Sean Payton who heavily deployed Hill in New Orleans, are considered the most likely landing spot if he plays again.