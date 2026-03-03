Adin Ross Sister Dead At 36 And What Has Been Confirmed Will Leave His Fans Devastated

Madeline Ross, the sister of one of the world’s most watched streamers, has died at the age of 36.

The Broward County Medical Examiner confirmed her death to TMZ, stating that Madeline passed away on January 15 in Broward County, Florida. The cause and manner of her death remain pending.

Madeline was an intensely private person who kept a low profile despite her brother’s enormous public platform. She was one of three sisters Adin grew up with in Boca Raton, Florida. No further details about her life or the circumstances surrounding her death have been made public.

At this time, Adin Ross has not made a public statement.

Who Is Adin Ross?

Adin David Ross, 25, is one of the most recognizable names in online streaming. Born October 11, 2000, in Boca Raton, Florida, he built his career from the ground up, starting with NBA 2K streams on Twitch that caught fire when he began playing alongside Bronny James, LeBron James’s son.

LeBron himself eventually called in during one of their streams.

By 2021 Ross had amassed over 7.2 million Twitch followers, ranking him among the platform’s top streamers globally. His content evolved well beyond gaming, celebrity interviews, controversial guests, and unscripted moments that consistently went viral became his signature.

In February 2023, Twitch permanently banned him for hateful conduct after he displayed an unmoderated chat on stream. He has since built his biggest platform on Kick, the streaming service where he reportedly earns between $10,000 and $99,000 per hour under a landmark deal.

His net worth is estimated at between $24 million and $60 million depending on the source, with Celebrity Net Worth placing it at $60 million following a reported $25 million Florida mansion purchase in June 2025.

He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment and politics, from Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert to Andrew Tate to Donald Trump, who joined Ross’s Kick stream in August 2024 as part of his presidential campaign outreach to young voters.

In February 2026 Ross made headlines again when he claimed to have purchased the Breaking Bad house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announcing plans to preserve it as a monument.

Who Is Naomi Ross?

Madeline was not the only sister in Adin’s life with a public profile. His sister Naomi Ross, born November 1, 1995, in Boca Raton, first appeared alongside Adin in his early streams, the two playing NBA 2K together as a sibling duo before she built her own independent following as a social media influencer and content creator.

Naomi has developed a significant presence across multiple platforms in her own right. Madeline, by contrast, chose a life away from the cameras entirely. She was 36 years old.

The cause of her death has not been determined. This story is developing.