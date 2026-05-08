Skip Bayless Just Returned To ESPN After 10 Years And Here Is How It Went

Skip Bayless appeared on ESPN’s First Take this morning, Friday May 8, 2026, for the first time since he left the network in August 2016, a decade of professional separation ending in a reunion that the sports media world has been discussing, predicting and arguing about for years.

ESPN is billing it as a one-time appearance. Whether the audience believes that designation after watching the two go at it this morning is a different question.

Bayless joined Stephen A. Smith live from Los Angeles alongside current First Take co-host Shae Cornette, marking the first time the two television partners have shared the same program since June 2016.

The appearance was first reported by Front Office Sports and confirmed by ESPN, which announced it with the specific language of a network that wants to generate buzz while managing expectations: a one-time reunion.

Bayless began teasing it on social media earlier this week. “CAN’T WAIT FOR FRIDAY,” he posted on X on Monday.

He added, “MORE SOON.” And on what First Take viewers could expect from him today, “I AM GOING TO UNLEASH LIKE NEVER BEFORE.”

Smith, for his part, has been equally direct about what Bayless means to him and to the show they built together. “I would not be on First Take without Skip Bayless,” Smith has said. “I’m on First Take because Skip Bayless brought me to First Take.”

Those words carry the specific weight of someone who has spent a decade being the show’s undisputed center of gravity crediting the person who gave him the room to become that.

The Show They Built

First Take is one of the most commercially successful programs in ESPN’s history.

It began in 2007 and the format, two passionate opinionated voices arguing about sports in real time, at length, without anyone telling them to simmer down, was defined by the specific chemistry between Bayless and Smith during their years together.

They were not friends performing friendship. They were genuine opponents who genuinely disagreed about things that genuinely mattered to both of them.

The Dallas Cowboys. LeBron James. The quarterback controversy of any given week. The nature of greatness.

The meaning of loyalty. Topics that sound small in description but expand in the telling when two people who actually believe what they are saying are the ones telling it.

Skip Bayless was not incidental to that formula. He was the formula’s invention.

He helped build First Take into something that the network had not had before, a morning program whose debate format attracted the kind of passionate viewership that creates cultural conversation rather than just audience retention.

When he left in August 2016, he did not tell Smith directly. Smith found out on his own.

That is not a small thing between professional partners who had spent nine years building something together, and Smith did not treat it as one. He was furious publicly and specifically.

The departure created a wound that neither side acknowledged had fully closed until the evidence of the past eighteen months made it impossible to deny.

A Decade Away And The Long Road Back

The decade between June 2016 and today was not uneventful for either man.

For Smith, it was a decade of becoming increasingly dominant, the face of a show he had previously co-headlined, then the undisputed center of a program that continued to grow around him.

He signed a five-year, $100 million extension. He navigated the departure of Max Kellerman in 2021, the departure of longtime moderator Molly Qerim in fall 2025 and the departure of Shannon Sharpe in 2025 after Sharpe left FS1.

He built First Take into the highest-rated morning sports show on cable, averaging 491,000 viewers in April 2026, up 6 percent year-over-year.

For Bayless, the decade was more complicated. He joined Fox Sports 1 in August 2016 as the centerpiece of a new program called Undisputed, which for several years, particularly during his partnership with Shannon Sharpe, was a genuine competitor to First Take in the sports debate space.

The Bayless-Sharpe dynamic produced content that was genuinely compelling.

Two men who were completely different in background, style and perspective arguing about sports in ways that reflected those differences rather than obscuring them.

Then Sharpe left Undisputed suddenly in 2023. The show never recovered. By the time Bayless departed FS1 in the summer of 2024, he was hosting a show whose ratings had collapsed and whose cultural relevance had followed. He launched The Skip Bayless Show podcast.

He began co-hosting The Arena: Gridiron on Underdog alongside Gilbert Arenas.

He posted regularly to his YouTube channel about the Cowboys and LeBron, the two subjects he has opined on throughout his career, to an audience that was a fraction of what he once commanded.

In August 2024, with Bayless newly available and the speculation machine running at full speed, ESPN issued a statement that was specific in its coldness. The network was “set with the current First Take rotation” and wished Bayless well in his future endeavors.

Smith was more direct on his own show, the idea of the two working together as debate partners again was “over,” he said, and had been over for a while.

Eight months later, Smith appeared on Bayless’s podcast. The two were on the same platform for the first time since 2016.

The Thaw That Made Today Possible

Smith appears on Bayless’s podcast. November 2025, the two are photographed together at a Beverly Hills deli alongside Bayless’s wife Ernestine. February 2026, both at the Super Bowl 60 media event together.

Each data point, taken alone, is explicable. Together, they tell a story about two people working their way back toward something that neither of them was quite ready to abandon even when they said publicly they had.

The idea for today’s reunion reportedly originated with Smith himself, according to the Los Angeles Times citing a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

That detail changes the texture of the narrative significantly. This was not ESPN corporate deciding to run a nostalgia stunt.

This was Stephen A. Smith deciding he wanted Skip Bayless back on his show and using his considerable leverage, the leverage of a $100 million man who is the undisputed engine of ESPN’s most important morning program, to make it happen.

Bayless, for his part, has not been shy about what he believes the two of them still have.

“No one has ever quite matched the chemistry that maybe God above gave us,” he said on The Arena in February 2026.

That is a specific kind of claim, not just that they are good television together, but that what they produce is a function of something neither of them entirely controls or can replicate with someone else.

What One Time Might Mean

ESPN is calling this a one-time reunion. That designation is doing significant work.

It manages expectations, it gives the network an exit if the appearance does not land, and it gives Bayless the ability to return to his current projects without the appearance looking like a failure if permanent return does not follow.

But Smith has a documented pattern of turning guest appearances into recurring roles. Shannon Sharpe was a guest who became a recurring presence.

Cam Newton has been in the rotation. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo appears regularly.

The infrastructure of the current First Take, built around Stephen A. as the constant with rotating companions, creates exactly the kind of opening that a successful one-time appearance can slide into.

The obvious question for anyone watching today is not whether Bayless and Smith still have chemistry. The February comment about what God above gave them was not false modesty.

The question is whether the version of Bayless who returns to First Take in 2026, ten years older, his market power diminished from his peak, his podcast audience a fraction of what First Take delivers, is the same asset he was in 2016, or something different.

The Knicks are in the playoffs. LeBron James exists. The Cowboys offseason is heating up. Today has everything Bayless and Smith need to remind everyone why the original was worth building.