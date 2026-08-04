Spectrum Outages Plague Thousands Across The United States

Spectrum customers across the United States lost TV, internet and app access Monday evening in a widespread outage that generated more than 5,000 problem reports on Downdetector, and the tally climbed sharply overnight. The disruption began around 7:40 PM Eastern when reports spiked to approximately 4.3 times the normal level for that hour.

Clusters of reports came in from Tampa, Milwaukee, Rochester and cities across more than a dozen states. Users reported blank screens, No Service messages and an error code, VZTLI-9000, when opening the Spectrum TV app.

Spectrum's mobile app and website also failed simultaneously, leaving customers unable to access service through any channel during what was peak evening viewing. Customers reported missing a Dodgers game and prime-time programming.

Spectrum is the second-largest cable operator in the United States, serving more than 26 million customers across 41 states, which explains why a single fault generates reports across so many markets so quickly. The company had not publicly disclosed the cause as of early Tuesday morning.

If your service was down for an extended period, Spectrum's standard policy allows customers to request a credit for the outage. Call customer service at 1-833-780-1880 or use the Spectrum app once service is restored to request one.