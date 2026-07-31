Coin Stock Falls 7 Percent After Posting A $359 Million Loss

Coinbase reported Q2 2026 earnings Thursday evening and the stock fell more than 7 percent in after-hours trading.

Revenue of $1.22 billion missed the $1.35 billion consensus by 11 percent, down 14 percent sequentially and 18.5 percent year over year as crypto spot trading volumes slid more than 20 percent industrywide and the overall crypto market cap shrank by double digits.

The $1.36 per share net loss was catastrophically worse than the $0.01 loss analysts had forecast. It is Coinbase's third consecutive quarterly GAAP loss and its third straight earnings miss.

The loss was inflated by a $209.5 million non-cash markdown on crypto assets Coinbase holds on its own balance sheet, accounting rules require quarterly revaluation at market prices, meaning the loss does not represent cash actually spent.

Strip that out and the picture is less alarming: adjusted EBITDA was positive $207.8 million for the 14th consecutive quarter. Free cash flow was $197.3 million.

The bright spots: Coinbase hit a record 10.3 percent share of global crypto trading volume, its third consecutive all-time high. Subscription and services revenue, stablecoins, staking, Base, now represents 48 percent of total revenue, up from 29 percent two years ago.

CEO Brian Armstrong said Coinbase is "no longer a bet just on the price of Bitcoin." Q3 transaction revenue through July 26 is running at approximately $130 million, a pace that could either accelerate or not, which is why management told investors not to extrapolate it.



