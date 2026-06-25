Terrion Arnold, Detroit Lions Cornerback, Arrested On Kidnapping And Armed Robbery Charges

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, 23, turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County, Florida on Wednesday night and was charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from a February 4 incident in Tampa.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty. His attorneys categorically denied all allegations.

Tampa police allege Arnold was the primary conspirator in a retaliatory scheme that unfolded after more than $250,000 in property, including $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace, was stolen from an Airbnb Arnold was renting in Largo on February 1.

Arnold believed three teenage men were responsible. According to investigators, Arnold and a co-defendant coordinated with two women to lure one of the victims to a Tampa apartment, where two other co-defendants were hiding in a closet.

When the three victims arrived around midnight on February 4, they were ambushed at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, beaten and robbed. Tampa police say one of the women livestreamed the assault to Arnold, who was in a vehicle en route to the location.

Tampa police subsequently determined the three victims were not actually responsible for the original theft.

Six other individuals have already been charged in connection with the incident. Four months of investigation culminated in Arnold's arrest Wednesday.

His attorneys' statement:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations against him and maintains his innocence. There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court."

The Lions said they are aware of the situation and will not comment out of respect for the legal process.

Arnold was the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama.