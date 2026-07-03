Tesla Stock Dips 7.5% On This Surprising News

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles in Q2 2026, a 25 percent increase year over year and a 34 percent jump from Q1, clearing Wall Street's consensus estimate of 406,024 by a decisive margin.

The stock fell 7.5 percent anyway, its worst single-day drop in nearly a year, and the third consecutive quarterly delivery report on which shares have declined despite a beat.

The bulk of deliveries, 467,762 units, came from the Model 3 and Model Y. Other models including the Model S, Model X, Cybertruck and Semi contributed 12,364.

Energy storage deployments reached 13.5 GWh, up more than 40 percent from the same period last year.

Unlike recent quarters, Tesla delivered more vehicles than it produced, drawing down roughly 28,000 units of existing inventory, a reversal from Q1 when the company built approximately 50,000 excess vehicles it could not sell.

The inventory reduction is a positive signal, though analysts noted it raises questions about whether the delivery beat reflects genuine demand recovery or simply aggressive discounting to clear stock.

BYD delivered 557,090 fully electric vehicles in Q2, keeping the Chinese automaker ahead of Tesla in global battery-electric sales, though BYD's deliveries fell 8 percent year over year while Tesla's rose 25 percent, narrowing the gap between the two rivals significantly.

The reason for the stock decline despite the strong report is straightforward.

Tesla trades at approximately 204 times forward earnings, a valuation that prices in the company's AI and autonomous driving narrative far more than its vehicle sales.

Investors who bought that story ahead of the delivery report had already priced in a beat. The actual beat, when it arrived, gave them a reason to sell.

Full quarterly financials, including margins and Cybercab progress, arrive July 22.