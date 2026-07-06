'The Hunting Party' Cancelled By NBC Before It Ever Aired

NBC has cancelled The Hunting Party, a drama that was shopped around to other networks for weeks before its options on the cast officially lapsed this week, ending any chance of the show finding a new home.

The cancellation is part of a broader content overhaul at the network heading into the 2026-27 season that has already claimed Brilliant Minds and Stumble, the latter of which had earned a 96 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes before NBC pulled the plug.

The Hunting Party never made it to air. Its cast options expired without a series order, and after failing to find interest elsewhere the show is officially dead.

Simultaneously, NBC also quietly cancelled Key Witness, a pilot starring Emily Deschanel, produced by Universal Television, that narrowly missed getting a series order and drew brief interest from ABC before its options also lapsed.

Two shows dead in the same week without either one having broadcast a single episode.

The one piece of better news from the same batch of decisions is What the Dead Know, a Wolf Entertainment crime procedural starring Taylor Schilling that has been given a second chance through redevelopment rather than cancellation. Universal Television extended its option on Schilling and the show will be rewritten with a new writer before NBC decides whether to order it to series.

NBC's 2026-27 slate is taking shape through elimination.