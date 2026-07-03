Penelope Cruz Makes Epic Appearance On 'Hot Ones'

Penélope Cruz appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones, First We Feast's YouTube interview show where host Sean Evans asks celebrity guests questions between increasingly spicy chicken wings, and immediately told Sean Evans exactly why she was there.

Her kids told her to do it. She loves the show. She loves laughing at other people on it. She was pretty sure she was cooked.

She was not wrong. Cruz held it together through the early sauces and had a genuinely warm conversation with Evans, who noted that her close friend Salma Hayek had sat in the same chair four years ago and asked about their recent adventures together.

Cruz talked about joining Bad Bunny onstage at his Casita concert in Puerto Rico, the story behind Bono giving her a car for her birthday and her upcoming film The Invite, the Nancy Meyers-directed comedy-drama in which she plays a psychotherapist and sexologist alongside Kieran Culkin and Jude Law, set for Christmas 2027.

Then the later sauces arrived. By the final wings Cruz was begging for ice cream and audibly regretting every decision that had led her to this table.

She made it through, that is the Hot Ones bar, but the laughter she had been doing at other people's expense across years of watching the show was now thoroughly at her own.

She is 52 years old, an Academy Award winner, one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation, and she cannot handle Da Bomb. Nobody can.



