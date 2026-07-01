Tim Hardaway Jr. Is Signing With The Miami Heat For One Year

Tim Hardaway Jr. is joining the Miami Heat on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, ESPN reported Tuesday, adding a proven three-point shooter to a roster that was already dramatically reshaped in the same 24-hour window by the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the signing of multiple free agents on the opening night of free agency.

Hardaway Jr., 34, spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, where he averaged 12.3 points per game on 40.2 percent three-point shooting, the specific skillset Miami is paying for.

The Heat under head coach Erik Spoelstra have always valued shooters who can be trusted in high-leverage moments on the perimeter, and Hardaway Jr. at his best is exactly that.

His one-year deal is structured to give both sides flexibility heading into the 2027-28 offseason.

For Miami, the Hardaway Jr. signing is one piece of a free agency night that moved more quickly and more ambitiously than any single evening in the franchise's recent history.

Giannis arrived from Milwaukee in the sign-and-trade centered on Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo remains anchoring the frontcourt.

The Heat also signed guards Josh Richardson and Gary Trent Jr. on separate deals.

Hardaway Jr. fills the wing rotation with a veteran who knows Spoelstra's system, he played in Miami earlier in his career, and shoots the ball well enough to keep defenses honest around Giannis and Bam.

He is the son of Tim Hardaway Sr., the Hall of Famer who played for the Heat in the 1990s. Father and son are now connected to the same franchise across two generations.