Puka Nacua Exits Cowboys-Rams Joint Practice With Injury

Puka Nacua, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver who led the NFL with 129 catches and 1,715 yards last season en route to first-team All-Pro honors, left Tuesday's joint training camp practice with the Dallas Cowboys early and was escorted off the field by the Rams' training staff.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters afterward that he had no idea what the issue was. "I don't have an update on that," McVay said. "I'll find out more as the evening goes on."

Nacua is already one of the more watched players in Rams camp for reasons beyond his productivity.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the NFL is investigating his offseason conduct, unspecified activities that could result in a suspension before the regular season begins, a development that was mentioned again in the same breath as the injury news.

The nature of the potential suspension has not been disclosed.

The injury cloud compounds an already complicated situation. Nacua has a history of missing time, he missed six games in 2024 and left several others mid-game.

The Rams have Super Bowl aspirations built around Matthew Stafford and a wide receiver room where Nacua's absence for any significant stretch changes the calculus considerably. Myles Garrett, who did not practice Tuesday due to knee swelling, is also being monitored, McVay said he is at about 85 percent.

No update on Nacua had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.



