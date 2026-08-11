Nate Wiggins Carted Off Ravens Practice Field

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was carted off the practice field Tuesday about 45 minutes into training camp after going down during one-on-one wide receiver-cornerback drills in the end zone.

His feet became tangled with rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane while he was covering a go route. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg when he reached the sideline and had to be helped off the cart and into the facility with his arms draped over athletic trainers.

He appeared to be in significant pain and distraught.

Head coach Jesse Minter addressed the media after practice. "I think there's optimism," he said. "But again, we'll look at it, see where it's at." He did not have a timetable or a specific diagnosis to share.

The timing could not be worse for a Ravens team with Super Bowl aspirations. Wiggins, 22, is the most important cornerback on the roster and had just said last week that he felt better than he ever has after offseason surgery, that fans and coaches would see "The Full Nate" this season.

He started all 17 games last year after starting six as a rookie in 2024. Coach Minter called him "elite" and said he has the potential to be one of the best corners in the league.

An MRI is expected to provide clarity on the severity of the injury Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.



