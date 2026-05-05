Tony Nominations 2026 Are Here And Here Is The Complete List Of Every Nominee

The 79th Annual Tony Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning May 5, 2026, with Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reading the nominees on CBS Mornings and the official Tony Awards YouTube channel.

The ceremony will be held on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, broadcast live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from 8 to 11 PM Eastern. P!NK is hosting for the first time.

This season’s Broadway competition is sharp across every category. Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Ragtime are the shows appearing most frequently across the major categories.

The cast of Fallen Angels produced a rare double nomination in the same acting category, both Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara named in Best Actress in a Play from the same production.

Rose Byrne lands a genuinely unusual achievement: Tony and Oscar nominations in the same calendar year, the Oscar for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and the Tony for Fallen Angels.

Here is the complete list of nominees in all confirmed categories.

Best Musical

-The Lost Boys

-Schmigadoon! Titaníque

-Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Play

-The Balusters

-Giant

-Liberation

-Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Revival of a Musical

-Cats: The Jellicle Ball

-Ragtime

-Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Best Revival of a Play

-Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

-Becky Shaw

-Every Brilliant Thing

-Fallen Angels

-Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Nicholas Christopher in Chess

-Luke Evans in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

-Joshua Henry in Ragtime.

-Sam Tutty in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

-Brandon Uranowitz in Ragtime.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

-Sara Chase in Schmigadoon!

-Stephanie Hsu in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

-Caissie Levy in Ragtime

-Marla Mindelle in Titaníque

-Christiani Pitts in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

-Will Harrison in Punch

-Nathan Lane in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

-John Lithgow in Giant

-Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing

-Mark Strong in Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

-Rose Byrne in Fallen Angels

-Carrie Coon in Bug

-Susannah Flood in Liberation

-Lesley Manville in Oedipus

-Kelli O’Hara in Fallen Angels

Best Book of a Musical

-The Lost Boys, written by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch

-Schmigadoon!, written by Cinco Paul

-Titaníque, written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue

-Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

-Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, music by Caroline Shaw

-August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, music by Steve Bargonetti

-The Lost Boys, music and lyrics by The Rescues

-Schmigadoon!, music and lyrics by Cinco Paul

-Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), music and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan

The Stories Behind The Nominations

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is the British musical that became this Broadway season’s most unexpected phenomenon, a two-hander about strangers on a train that landed nominations in Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Book and Best Score.

Sam Tutty, who originated the piece in London, brings his performance to the Broadway acting race alongside Christiani Pitts.

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan wrote both the book and the score, making Two Strangers one of those rare shows where the same creative team is in competition with itself across multiple categories.

Ragtime, the 1996 musical based on E.L. Doctorow’s novel, returns to Broadway as a revival and lands two leading actor nominations from the same production in the same category.

Joshua Henry and Brandon Uranowitz are both nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical from Ragtime, the same double-nomination situation that Fallen Angels produced on the play side with Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.

Both shows demonstrate the specific challenge of the Tony nominating process when a production generates two performances of equal quality in a single category.

Fallen Angels, the revival of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy, lands both its leading actresses in the same category.

Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara are competing against each other, against Carrie Coon in Bug, against Susannah Flood in Liberation and against Lesley Manville in Oedipus.

The two Fallen Angels nominees will split the show’s voter support in one of the most competitive acting categories of any Broadway season in recent memory.

Rose Byrne’s double-nomination year is genuinely rare. She earned an Academy Award nomination for her performance in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You and a Tony nomination for Fallen Angels in the same awards cycle, a combination that requires both sustained excellence across two different performance mediums in the same year and the timing to have both projects open in the right windows for each award’s eligibility. It does not happen often.

Daniel Radcliffe is nominated for Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person show by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe in which a single performer plays a character who creates a list of reasons life is worth living.

Radcliffe has already won a Tony Award for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2012, making this his second nomination. The role requires him to be alone on stage for the full running time.

Nathan Lane is nominated for Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, a nomination that places one of Broadway’s most beloved performers in a role most famously associated with Dustin Hoffman on stage and Fredric March and Philip Seymour Hoffman on screen.

Lane playing Willy Loman is one of the more discussed casting choices of the 2025-26 season.

John Lithgow earned his nomination for Giant, a new play by Mark Rosenblatt set in the world of book banning, with Lithgow playing a Southern senator. It is Lithgow’s seventh Tony nomination.

The notable snubs have generated as much conversation as the nominees. Lea Michele was not nominated for Chess despite sustained attention to her performance throughout the season.

Adrien Brody, who made his Broadway debut in Fear of 13 this season, was not nominated for Best Actor in a Play, the production receiving only two nominations total, in the design categories.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the reimagined, immersive revival of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical set at a ballroom competition, earned a Best Revival of a Musical nomination, one of three shows in that category alongside Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show.

The Special Awards

Three theatre legends will receive Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement at the June 7 ceremony.

André Bishop, the former artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater whose leadership shaped one of New York’s most important theatrical institutions for decades, will be honored.

Jules Fisher, the Tony-winning lighting designer whose work has illuminated Broadway for more than 60 years, will be recognized alongside

James Lapine, the Tony-winning playwright and director whose collaborations with Stephen Sondheim produced Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods and Passion among other landmark works.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her dedication to advocacy work through the arts.

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to the 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin.

How to Watch

The 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony airs June 7, 2026 at Radio City Music Hall, hosted by P!NK, live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 to 11 PM Eastern.