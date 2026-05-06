Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Finale Just Revealed Matt Murdock’s Identity And Here Is What Happens Next

The Season 2 finale of Daredevil Born Again dropped on Disney+ on Tuesday May 5, 2026, and it delivered what fans have been waiting for since the season began, Matt Murdock standing in a packed courtroom, throwing his cane, bouncing it off a wall, catching it with perfect precision, and telling the world who he is.

“I am Daredevil.”

The moment has been compared immediately to Tony Stark’s “I am Iron Man” at the end of the original Iron Man, a character stripping away the pretense and accepting the full weight of what they have become.

For Matt Murdock, that acceptance comes at a significantly higher cost than it did for Tony Stark.

He does not walk out of the press conference free and celebrated. He walks out of the courthouse in handcuffs, disbarred, and headed to prison.

Here is everything that happened in “The Southern Cross,” where it leaves every character, and what it sets up for the MCU.

The Courtroom Scene That Changes Everything

The entire season has been building to Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, the Mayor of New York City, holding Matt Murdock’s secret identity over his head as the ultimate leverage.

Fisk knows Matt is Daredevil. He has known since the Netflix era. That knowledge has been his greatest weapon because it gives him the ability to destroy Matt at any moment he chooses.

Matt removes that weapon entirely by deploying it himself first.

Karen Page has been arrested and charged under Fisk’s anti-vigilante framework.

Matt enters the courtroom as her defense attorney and, when Fisk leans in and whispers, knowing Matt’s super-hearing will pick it up, that he knows things that can ruin Matt Murdock, Matt makes the calculation that the only way to defeat Fisk is to take away his most powerful card.

He testifies as Daredevil. He admits under oath that he witnessed Fisk smuggling illegal weapons into New York City.

He presents himself, the blind lawyer, cane in hand, as the superhero who saw it happen.

To prove it, he throws his cane across the courtroom, bounces it off a wall with the precision that only someone with his enhanced senses could manage, and catches it.

The courtroom understands what they are looking at. Karen is acquitted. Fisk’s criminal activities are on the record.

Matt has done what Fisk spent the entire season trying to prevent him from doing, getting damning evidence into the open.

The cost is immediate. By testifying as Daredevil, Matt has confessed to years of vigilante activity. He is disbarred. He is arrested.

In the finale’s final moments, he is in a prison cell.

The Fall Of The Kingpin

Fisk does not go quietly. When the evidence of his continued criminal activity becomes public and New York Governor Marge McCaffrey, whom Fisk had tried and failed to assassinate in the previous episode, pressures him to resign, the Kingpin barricades himself in the courthouse with his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

The city of New York, which Fisk has spent the entire season terrorizing, responds.

A crowd of New Yorkers dressed in red, paying homage to Daredevil’s costume, storms the courthouse to get to Fisk. Cole North, the Anti-Vigilante Task Force member who has been one of the season’s most conflicted figures, finally sees clearly which side he is on.

He knocks out corrupt Powell, allowing Daredevil’s supporters to rush the building.

Fisk charges through the crowd in a killing spree. He is, physically, still one of the most dangerous men in New York, massive, violent, and furious.

But New Yorkers keep coming. When the mob grows too large for even the Kingpin to fight through, Daredevil calls them off.

The deal Matt offers Fisk is not justice in the traditional sense.

It is grace. Resign as mayor. Renounce his United States citizenship. Leave New York. No charges. In exchange for all of it, the city does not tear him apart.

Fisk takes the deal. He will not shake Matt’s hand. In the episode’s final Fisk scene, he stands on a beach somewhere outside the country, looking out at the water, his empire completely gone and his pride shattered.

The character he has spent two seasons building, the mayor, the power broker, the man who turned the legal system itself into his weapon, has been reduced to an exile. Knowing Fisk, he will not stay there.

The Luke Cage Cameo

The single biggest surprise of the finale is the return of Mike Colter as Luke Cage, the unbreakable man of Harlem, who has been absent from the MCU since the cancellation of his Netflix series in 2018.

Colter returning to the role he originated is itself news. The context of his return makes it bigger.

It is revealed that Luke Cage has been working in some capacity with Mr. Charles, the mysterious figure whose real name turns out to be Mr. Robinson, throughout the season.





With his work done, Luke Cage goes home. And home, in the finale, is Alias Investigations, where Jessica Jones and their daughter Danielle are waiting for him. He walks through the door. The family is together.

The Defenders are being reassembled. Luke Cage is back. Jessica Jones is present.

The groundwork is being laid explicitly for Season 3 to bring together the street-level heroes of the Netflix era under the MCU banner.

Whether Iron Fist returns alongside them remains an open question, the producers have said it is not their decision alone, but the foundation is being constructed.

Where Every Character Ends Up

Matt Murdock ends the season in a prison cell. Cole North, who turned against Fisk in the finale, is also imprisoned nearby and offers Matt what appears to be a supportive glance.

The setup is clearly pointing toward an adaptation of “The Devil in Cell Block D,” the celebrated Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark comic run from 2006 and 2007 in which Daredevil navigates life inside prison and becomes its de facto protector.

Season 3, which is already filming with a March 2027 premiere expected, will almost certainly build its core storyline around this premise.

Fisk is on his beach, exiled. But the show treats his departure as a reset rather than an ending. The Kingpin does not retire. He regroups.

Karen Page is free, acquitted of all charges, having helped Matt in the final courthouse battle, and now navigating a life that looks significantly different than it did at the season’s start.

Bullseye is on a plane with Mr. Robinson.

Bullseye killed Foggy Nelson this season, one of the most emotionally devastating deaths the show has delivered.

What Bullseye and Mr. Robinson are moving toward is the central mystery the finale leaves unresolved, presumably for Season 3.

Heather, the show’s most compelling original character, ends the season in psychological freefall. Traumatized by her encounter with Muse throughout the season, she has kept his mask.

In the finale’s closing moments, she puts it on. She is not the new White Tiger, that role belongs to Angela, who helped Matt in the final battle and has returned to a peaceful life with her aunt. Heather is something else. Something darker. Season 3 has its new villain.

What The Finale Sets Up Beyond Season 3

Matt Murdock sitting in a prison cell is not merely setup for Daredevil Born Again Season 3.

It is setup for the broader MCU. The teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens July 30, 2026, includes a fight scene of Spider-Man battling The Hand inside what appears to be an NYC prison.

Matt Murdock has a history with Peter Parker that includes a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Peter Parker knows that Matt Murdock is Daredevil. If Spider-Man needs a lawyer, a superhero ally, or both while dealing with whatever brings him to that prison, the man in the adjacent cell is a possibility the MCU seems to be deliberately arranging.

The Punisher: One Last Kill, a Marvel Special Presentation, premieres May 12, one week from today, and brings Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle back to screens without connecting to the Born Again Season 2 storyline directly.

The board has been reset. The hero is in prison. The villain is in exile. The Defenders are being assembled. And the woman in the Muse mask is just getting started.