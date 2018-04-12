VIDEO:Wilfred v The CIA, Clinton’s “Enforcer”

Harmon Wilfred reveals his most explosive evidence yet in his war against the Deep State. Let him help you drain the swamp President Trump! With new evidence of the CIA murder of the Todt family 20 years ago in Strongsville, Ohio, will US Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally investigate the Clinton/CIA cartel?

Wilfred v The CIA, Clintons’ “Enforcer” (click on the link below for the full video)

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