Red Lobster Tallahassee Is Closing After 56 Years And Fans Are Devastated

The Red Lobster on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, Florida, the oldest continuously operating Red Lobster location in the world, will serve its last meal on Sunday May 24, 2026.

The manager and staff confirmed the closure to the Tallahassee Democrat on May 18, making them the ones who broke the news rather than a corporate press release.

The chain issued a statement acknowledging what the employees had already told the community.

“We can confirm the Tallahassee restaurant will be closing,” Red Lobster said. “This restaurant holds a special place in Red Lobster’s history and has been a meaningful part of the community for decades.”

The restaurant opened in October 1970. When it first opened, a steak and lobster platter cost $3.55.

Fifty-six years later, in a week, it will be gone. The closure ends the run of a location that survived the 2024 bankruptcy wave that closed 130 Red Lobsters across the country, including 17 in Florida, a wave that went around the Tallahassee restaurant while sweeping away everything nearby. It survived the bankruptcy itself.

It survived the grand reopening with the new menu. None of it was enough.

The Location That Was Supposed To Survive

The specific cruelty of this closure is the sequence of events that preceded it. When Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024, driven in significant part by the disastrous 2023 decision to offer a $20 Endless Shrimp promotion that cost the chain an estimated $19 million and became one of the most discussed business miscalculations in recent restaurant industry history, the wave of closures that followed took 130 locations nationwide.

Seventeen Florida locations closed. The Tallahassee restaurant stayed open.

It was treated, at the time, as a survivor. A symbol of something enduring about that specific location and its community.

When Red Lobster exited bankruptcy in September 2024 with a $60 million investment from Fortress Investment Group and approximately 545 remaining locations, the North Monroe Street location received a grand reopening, new menus focused on wild-caught seafood, support from corporate staff, a second chance at relevance in a post-bankruptcy Red Lobster.

The community that had watched other Florida Red Lobsters close looked at what was happening on North Monroe Street and saw a restaurant that had earned its survival.

The locals who had been eating there since 1970, whose parents had been eating there, some of whose grandparents had been eating there, had reason to believe the place they had grown up with was going to be part of whatever Red Lobster became next.

The news came on a Monday in May 2026, not from a corporate announcement but from the manager and employees who told a local reporter when asked. Last day is May 24. No press release. No fanfare.

Four Decades Of Tallahassee Cooking

When the Tallahassee Democrat introduced its readers to Horace Williams in 2016, he had been the head grillmaster at the North Monroe Street Red Lobster for more than forty years.

More than forty years at the same grill, in the same kitchen, cooking more than a hundred meals a day and sometimes closer to 150 when the dining room filled up for dinner service.

Williams was not a celebrity. His name was not on any promotional materials.

For the generations of Tallahassee families who had been marking birthdays, anniversaries and ordinary Tuesday nights at that restaurant since the 1970s and 1980s, he was the reason the food tasted the way it did.

His favorites were the shrimp creole and the Ultimate Feast. He said he took pride in making every plate look like something he would want to order himself.

That is what the Tallahassee Red Lobster meant to the people who worked there and the people who ate there, the accumulation of forty-plus years of someone caring enough about his work to make every plate right, in the same kitchen, for the same community, year after year.

The restaurant closes May 24. Horace Williams cooked there for forty years before the Tallahassee Democrat wrote about him in 2016. Whatever happened between 2016 and now is its own chapter. The chapter ends this Sunday.

Red Lobster’s Struggles Continue

Red Lobster’s recent history is the story of a company that made a catastrophic decision about shrimp and has been recovering from it ever since, with varying degrees of success.

The Endless Shrimp promotion that launched in 2023 was not a new concept. Red Lobster had offered versions of it for years, pricing the promotion to reflect average consumption patterns and turning a modest profit.

When the 2023 version was priced at $20, social media discovered it and the dynamic changed immediately.

People who had never been to Red Lobster specifically for the Endless Shrimp promotion began going specifically for the Endless Shrimp promotion.

They ate more shrimp than the models anticipated. A lot more. The chain lost an estimated $19 million on the offering and the resulting financial pressure accelerated a decline that was already underway.

The May 2024 bankruptcy filing and the closure of approximately 130 locations reduced the chain from approximately 650 US locations to approximately 545.

The September 2024 exit from bankruptcy, backed by the Fortress Investment Group’s $60 million investment, was intended to stabilize what remained.

Red Lobster overhauled its menu, repositioned toward wild-caught seafood, made fun of its own near-death experience in a tongue-in-cheek commercial and tried to remind the dining public that it still existed and was still worth visiting.

CEO Damola Adamolekun told the Wall Street Journal in February 2026 that the chain “needed to get smaller” and was actively reviewing its remaining restaurant roster and lease terms.

The December 2025 workforce reduction, less than 200 restaurant-level employees, approximately 1 percent of the total, was followed by a separate corporate staff reduction of approximately 10 percent.

The chain now operates around 480 locations, down from the 545 it emerged from bankruptcy with sixteen months ago.

Industry analysts have raised the question that the chain’s leadership has not publicly answered, whether approximately 100 of those remaining locations, tied to leases that were negotiated before the financial crisis and that are now economically unworkable, could force a second bankruptcy filing.

The CEO has described an ongoing assessment.

The Tallahassee closure is one answer to that assessment, arrived at without a press release and confirmed by a store manager to a local newspaper reporter on a Monday afternoon.

Fans Of The Restaurant Sound Off On Closure

The social media response in Tallahassee when the news spread on May 18 followed the pattern that arrives every time a place that people grew up with announces it is closing.

The responses were not about the restaurant as a business or as a franchise entry. They were about what the specific place on North Monroe Street had been in specific lives.

“Please tell me this isn’t true,” one person wrote on Facebook. “Sooo many family memories! Sad to hear.”

Another found a small comfort: you can still buy the Red Lobster cheddar biscuit mix at the grocery store. It is not a substitute for the restaurant itself, but it is something.

The cheddar biscuits, for the record, are real, the warm, slightly salty, buttery rolls that arrived at the table before the meal and that have become the most recognizable element of the Red Lobster experience for many people who grew up eating there.

The biscuits outlasted the endless shrimp promotion. They outlasted the bankruptcy. They are available in a box at the grocery store. The restaurant on North Monroe Street closes on May 24, 1970 to 2026, fifty-six years.