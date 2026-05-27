ZS Stock Is Down 31 Percent Today And Here’s Why

Zscaler reported fiscal third quarter 2026 earnings after Tuesday’s market close and beat on every headline metric that matters, revenue of $850.5 million against a consensus of $835.66 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.08 against a consensus of $1.01, and a record non-GAAP operating margin of 23 percent that the company described as an all-time high.

By any reasonable measure of a good quarterly earnings report, the numbers were good. By Wednesday morning, ZS stock was down 31 percent.

The disconnect between a clean headline beat and a 31 percent share price collapse is not a market malfunction.

It is a market that read past the headline numbers to two specific disclosures buried in the CFO’s guidance section, disclosures that, for a company in Zscaler’s market position, raised the specific kinds of questions that investors in high-multiple cybersecurity software stocks do not want to be asking.

The Beat That Was Not Enough

Zscaler is the leader in Zero Trust cloud security, a cybersecurity architecture that assumes no user, device or application inside or outside a corporate network should be trusted by default, and that verifies every access request continuously.

The company’s platform is used by thousands of enterprises globally to secure access to applications, data and networks in cloud environments where the traditional perimeter-based security model no longer applies.

The Q3 results confirmed that the business is growing and the platform is resonating.

Revenue grew 25 percent year over year to $850.5 million. Annual Recurring Revenue, the forward-looking metric that cybersecurity investors watch most closely because it represents contracted future revenue from existing customers, grew 25 percent year over year to $3.525 billion.

Operating cash flow was $198 million.

The record 23 percent non-GAAP operating margin reflected genuine progress on the profitability dimension that growth software companies have been under pressure to demonstrate since the rate environment shifted in 2022.

“Zscaler is ideally positioned as the cybersecurity platform for the AI era,” CEO Jay Chaudhry said in the earnings release. “Our differentiated Zero Trust SASE architecture, which hides applications from attackers and eliminates lateral movement, has never been more essential in securing against threats exposed by frontier models and compromised AI agents.”

All of that is true and was not the problem.

The First Number That Moved The Stock

The Q4 revenue guidance, $875 to $878 million, implying approximately 22 percent year-over-year growth, missed the analyst consensus of $878.66 million by less than a million dollars.

On its own, that guidance miss is not what typically produces a 31 percent share price decline. The revenue miss was smaller than the revenue beat in Q3. Taken in isolation, it is a rounding error.

The number that actually moved the stock was the full-year free cash flow margin guidance revision.

Zscaler cut its full-year free cash flow margin guidance from the 26.5 to 27 percent range it had previously communicated to just 22.8 to 23.3 percent.

That is a reduction of approximately 370 basis points, nearly four full percentage points of free cash flow margin, disappearing from the guidance in a single earnings report.

The reason CFO Kevin Rubin gave was specific, surging costs for memory, storage and processors.

More specifically, management disclosed that the company is pulling forward data center equipment purchases into Q4 of fiscal 2026 to lock in prices before those costs rise further.

In other words, Zscaler is accelerating capital spending now to avoid paying even more for hardware later.

The specific problem that creates for Zscaler’s investment thesis is this: Zscaler has been positioned and valued as a capital-light business.

The entire appeal of a cloud security software model, as opposed to a hardware security model, is that revenue scales without proportional increases in capital expenditure.

Software margins are high precisely because software does not require the same ongoing physical infrastructure investment that hardware does.

A company that is suddenly accelerating hardware purchases to lock in prices ahead of inflation is, at minimum, complicating that narrative.

StockStory’s analysis of the move put it directly:

“For a business that has long been pitched as capital-light, this might be hard for some investors to glaze over.”

The free cash flow margin cut, from a projected 26.5 to 27 percent to a projected 22.8 to 23.3 percent, represents a meaningful reduction in the cash generation that Zscaler was expected to deliver this fiscal year, driven by costs that management is choosing to absorb now rather than defer.

The Second Number – The ARR Math

The second disclosure that compounded the free cash flow concern involves the implied trajectory of Annual Recurring Revenue in the fourth quarter. Zscaler’s full-year ARR guidance, $3.740 to $3.749 billion, representing approximately 24 percent growth, implies that the company adds somewhere between $215 million and $225 million of net new ARR in Q4.

In Q3, Zscaler added approximately $330 million of net new ARR.

The step-down from $330 million added in Q3 to $215-225 million implied in Q4 represents a significant sequential deceleration in the pace of ARR additions.

For a company that investors value partly on the trajectory of its forward contracted revenue, a deceleration of that magnitude in the final quarter of the fiscal year raises questions about momentum heading into fiscal 2027.

Combined with the free cash flow margin cut, the ARR deceleration created the specific combination, less cash generation, slower forward revenue growth, that produces the kind of multiple compression event Zscaler experienced Wednesday.

A stock trading at the premium multiple that high-growth cybersecurity companies command has limited tolerance for simultaneous signals of slowing growth and deteriorating cash economics.

What Zscaler Does And Why Its Market Matters

The context for understanding why Zscaler’s numbers matter beyond the stock itself is the scale of the cybersecurity problem it is addressing. Enterprises have been moving their applications and data to cloud environments for over a decade, and the traditional security model, protecting a physical network perimeter with firewalls and VPNs, does not translate to cloud architecture.

Zero Trust security, which Zscaler pioneered at commercial scale, starts from the assumption that the perimeter does not exist and that every access request must be verified.

The AI era has made that problem more complex, not less. As organizations deploy AI models, AI agents and AI-connected tools that access data and applications at scale and at speed, the attack surface expands and the requirements for continuous verification increase.

Chaudhry’s characterization of Zscaler as “the cybersecurity platform for the AI era” is not marketing language, it reflects the genuine structural argument for why the company’s approach becomes more necessary as enterprise AI adoption accelerates.

The market for what Zscaler does is large, growing and not going away. None of Wednesday’s earnings disclosures changed that structural reality.

What they changed was the near-term expectation for how efficiently the company will convert that market opportunity into free cash flow.

Is The Market Overreacting?

The Motley Fool’s analysis of the Wednesday move raised the specific question that many investors will be asking over the coming days, given that the Q3 revenue beat exceeded the Q4 guidance miss, is the 31 percent decline an overreaction?

The argument for overreaction is straightforward. The Q3 beat was real and large, $15 million above consensus on revenue, $0.07 above consensus on earnings per share.

The Q4 revenue guidance miss was approximately $0.66 million below consensus, essentially rounding. The full-year revenue guidance was actually raised slightly.

The free cash flow cut is a meaningful guide down but reflects a management decision to pull forward capital spending, a timing issue rather than a structural deterioration in the business.

The argument against overreaction is equally straightforward. Zscaler entered Wednesday trading at a premium multiple that priced in consistent execution on both growth and cash generation.

The free cash flow margin cut removes a significant component of the near-term cash return story.

The ARR deceleration in Q4 raises the question of whether fiscal 2027 will see a growth rate in the low 20s rather than the mid-20s that the current valuation implies.

Both arguments can be simultaneously valid. The business is fundamentally strong. The near-term numbers created genuine reasons for multiple compression.

Wednesday’s 31 percent decline may have been the specific quantum of that compression, or it may have been more than warranted by the actual news.