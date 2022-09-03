FTMP Events Presents: REHAB w/ Daze Ago & Naughty Frog Fri, Oct. 14th @ Evening Star Concert Hall (Niagara Falls, NY)

Danny Boone Alexander was raised in a home where music was always played. Whether he was listening to his very first album, a present from his Poppa, featuring Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It,” or sitting on the hood of a car at the Crazy 8 Race Track and hearing “Sky Rockets in Flight.” Although he listened primarily to rock and southern rock for much of his childhood, almost failing fourth grade in his obsession with Kiss, the arrival of the Beastie Boys, Run DMC, and NWA birthed and cemented his love for hip hop. He first rapped at age 15 in the Northside High School gym during a pep rally and eventually formed the band Rehab.

Graffiti the World was recorded with the participation of the Rehab band members and A-Listers like Bonecrusher, Phil Tan and Billy Hume. The cd was released independently before Danny signed with Universal Records in 2008. Collaboration with Hank Williams Jr. on a remake of Graffiti’s “Sittin at the Bar” resulted in a CMT nomination for the Wide Open Country Video of the year in 2009. Rehab was also featured on Rolling Stone Hot List; for that renamed single, “The Bartender Song.” Danny Boone continued to make music as Rehab , working with DavidJones and signed to Average Joes, and later released music, again independently, with Jericho.

Rehab has continued to tour since 2005, save a 5-year hiatus beginning in 2013, and looks forward to the post-pandemic work that awaits.

Danny Boone works every day creating FIRE! Rehab has once again been rehabbed! From now on, “Rehab” is Danny Boone

