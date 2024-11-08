Dear Editor:

Hate won. Donald Trump ran a campaign on hate, vengeance, bigotry, and racism. He spread conspiracy theories that legal immigrants were eating neighbors’ pets, and he called migrants criminals. He supports and endorses anti-LGBTQ+ groups. He only talks to friendly media because he cannot discuss policies. When the press does try to hold him to account he calls them “the fake news.” Mr. Trump cannot discuss any policy or give a logical coherent answer when asked, instead he berates the questioner. Mr. Trump rejects bipartisan decency and compromise, which makes democracy work. (Apparently, all those illegal migrants eating the neighbor’s cats and dogs voted for Mr. Trump).

Mr. Trump connected with the disaffected and the dissatisfied and promised to change the status quo. That status quo is the institutions that make our democracy function. Anyone who challenges Mr. Trump’s positions with facts or a different solution is called “the enemy within” and threatened with the Justice Department or the investigations I.R.S. Silencing your critics is how dictators rule, not democratic government.

So hate won. Mr. Trump is promising to round up all illegal migrants and deport them. Cornell University reports that over half of farm workers are undocumented migrants. As the saying goes, “No farms, no food.” If Mr. Trump carries out this campaign promise, grocery shelves will be bare. According to the National Association of Home Builders, roughly 25% of construction workers and 31% in the trades are migrants. Beyond damaging our economy, Mr. Trump’s proposal is cruel, inhumane, and unjust, perhaps even illegal. Just like the child separation program in his first administration, it is hateful.

Hate won over a positive, hopeful message. The economy is good. The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. has the strongest economy in the world. Inflation is down, unemployment is low, and wages are rising faster than inflation. Despite all this good news hate won.

Hate won.

William Fine

Brockport