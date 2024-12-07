SoleTurn Brings Their Great Sound to Tailgate Fun

By Tony Farina

The popular rock band SoleTurn made their musical contribution to the Buffalo Bills tailgate partying last Sunday before the game against the San Francisco Forty-Niners as the Bills fans were gearing up for another big NFL contest on the home turf. The Bills rewarded their fans with another exciting win in a field covered in snow to push their record to 10 – 2.

As the fans warmed up for the game, SoleTurn took to the stage to infuse their magical music creativity to all with their cover version enormously popular songs, Mr. Brightside, a tune that is a huge favorite with fans and the team.

In addition to a studio recording of SoleTurn’s tailgate show, there is video of the group pumping up fans for the game that will be ready shortly and available to enjoy.

“We’re having fun and we’re still on target for our spring album release but we wanted to take time to support our hometown team,” said lead vocalist Vik Bhargava. “We put together a couple of videos, studio recordings. One is a song that everyone knows by The Killers and the other one is or own original song for the Buffalo Bills titled This Is Our Year.”

Vik even pulled out his Bills starter jacket from high school days, adding “I think if you are from Buffalo you realize that the time has come for the Bills to finally win a Super Bowl—it’s in our blood as Buffalonians, we yearn for it. And I feel like the time is now. There is no better time than the present, as they say. This is our year,

In their tailgate show, SoleTurn’s magical ride with Vik and Zachary Michael and the other guys to rub elbows with many local celebrities including Bills Elvis John Lang who was very welcoming to the guys.

Mr. Brightside is an anthem for the Buffalo Bills, signifying the unwavering optimism and positive attitude of fans despite many challenges over many long years. It is a way for dealing with jealousy and negativity with a positive outlook, a theme which grew after the song was played at a Bills’ player’s wedding.

In their new album, SoleTurn will dedicate an original song to the Buffalo Bills titled This Is Our Year.”

It has been truly an exciting year for SoleTurn that began flying high at Sportsmen’s Tavern in March, playing their fan favorite re-imagined oldies but goodies to the crowd to cheering applause.

If you haven’t caught up with SoleTurn, you might want to check out this great band and all they bring to the party in the way of songs that bring back so much. Just a super group with performers that enjoy the excitement and feedback of live performances.

SoleTurn is a great stop for music lovers.