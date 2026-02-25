Spurs vs Raptors Odds, Picks: What To Watch For Tonight

Tonight the San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto. It’s a game that is garnering significant attention online, so we at Artvoice wanted to break down what to watch for in tonight’s matchup.

The Spurs currently have 41 wins and 16 losses. Second in the Western Conference, behind only Oklahoma City.

Tonight they travel to Toronto to play the Raptors, who are sitting at 34-24 and firmly in playoff position themselves in the East. Vegas has the Spurs winning this one, with San Antonio sitting as a 71.8% favorite.

San Antonio Spurs Riding High In 2026

San Antonio has beaten Dallas twice in back-to-back games earlier this month, 135-123 on the road and then 138-125 at home.

They then went into Los Angeles and beat the Lebron James led Lakers 136-108, a 28-point blowout on the road. They beat Golden State 126-113. They beat Phoenix 121-94. They beat Sacramento 139-122. Last night they went into Detroit, the best team in the Eastern Conference at 42-14, and won 114-103. That’s seven wins in their last eight games, with the only loss coming at Charlotte on January 31st.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game, and in Monday’s win over Detroit he put up 21 points, 17 rebounds, and six blocks in 36 minutes.

De’Aaron Fox is at 19.1 points and 6.3 assists per game, though he’s cooled off recently, and has broken the 20-point mark just once in his last ten games, dropping his average.

Stephon Castle is the surprise of this season. The second-year guard is averaging 16.6 points and 6.9 assists, already posted eight double-digit assist games and nine double-doubles, including a 40-point triple-double against Dallas on February 7th. He had 16 points and 11 assists in the Detroit win.

Toronto Raptors Good, Not Great In 2026

The Raptors tonight are a real test, just in a different way. Toronto at 34-24 is a legitimate team playing well in a competitive Eastern Conference.

Their last ten games tell the full story. They beat Utah, Chicago twice, Indiana, and just hammered Milwaukee 122-94 on the road on February 22nd. Those are the wins.

On the other side, they got blown out by the Knicks at home 119-92, lost to Orlando 130-120, lost to Minnesota by two points 128-126 in a game they probably should have won, got beat by Detroit 113-95, and just lost tonight’s game before San Antonio, dropping to OKC 116-107 at home.

Brandon Ingram leads the Raptors at 21.8 points per game. Scottie Barnes is right behind him at 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17 points and 6.1 assists. Sandro Mamukelashvili has quietly become a reliable contributor at 11.4 points per game off the bench.

Tonight is sure to be a great game that gives us greater insight into who the real competitors will be come Spring.

Spurs Currently -8, -300 To Win The Game

Vegas is currently heavily favoring San Antonio in this matchup tonight. The Spurs are currently -8, and it would take a $300 bet on San Antonio tonight to win back just $100.

The smart money tonight appears to be on San Antonio, though those looking for a value bet may look to take a chance on Toronto.

Victor Wembanyama’s over-under figure is 23 points, with experts picking the under tonight.

Who will win tonight? Let us know what you think in the comments!