Every Woman Dak Prescott Has Dated Before Sarah Jane Ramos Called Off Their Wedding

Dak Prescott is 32 years old. He is also one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history. As of tonight, the Dallas Cowboys star is single again.

TMZ Sports broke the story Saturday that Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos have called off their engagement just one month before they were supposed to get married in Italy.

According to the report, a blowup argument during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas ended the relationship. Sarah Jane called it off. The posts are deleted. The Italy wedding is not happening.

For Cowboys fans and anyone following Prescott’s personal life, this is not the first time a serious relationship has ended before the finish line.

Here is the complete picture of every woman Dak Prescott has dated before everything fell apart with Sarah Jane Ramos.

Kayla Puzas — Prescott’s College Sweetheart

Before Prescott became a nationally known name, he was a Mississippi State quarterback with a college girlfriend.

He and Kayla Puzas dated for approximately two years during their college years before splitting in 2016, the same year Prescott was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round.

The relationship ended quietly as Prescott’s profile exploded.

He went from fourth-round backup to starting quarterback in his rookie season after Tony Romo went down with a preseason injury, and life changed almost overnight.

Puzas moved on as well, later dating Chase Chrisley of the reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best. The college sweetheart chapter of Prescott’s life closed before his NFL story had even really begun.

Yasmine Lee — Early NFL Years

Shortly after entering the league, Prescott was linked to Yasmine Lee, a model who briefly appeared in his orbit during his rise to prominence in Dallas.

The relationship never became serious or particularly public, and details remain limited. It was the kind of early-career connection that fades quickly when the demands of NFL life take over.

Dallas Nicole Parks And The 2016 Link To Dak Prescott

In 2016, as Prescott was establishing himself as the Cowboys’ starter, he was also briefly linked to Dallas Nicole Parks, a Playboy model from Austin, Texas, who had previously been connected to Johnny Manziel.

Dak Prescott and Dallas Nicole Parks (L) Johnny Manziel and Dallas … pic.twitter.com/whNWbEzPfk — TrumpIn Dallas (@TrumpInDallas) February 16, 2017

The coincidence of an NFL quarterback named Dak being linked to a model literally named Dallas did not go unnoticed. Like the relationships before it, nothing serious materialized.

Natalie Buffett — The One Who Stayed Through The Hard Times

The most significant relationship before Sarah Jane was with Natalie Buffett, an Instagram model and content strategist who graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in civil engineering.

The two went public in July 2020 when Buffett posted a photo of them celebrating Prescott’s 27th birthday, captioning it “Happy birthday babe!” He replied calling her “my girl.” Instagram official.

What followed was two years that included some of the hardest moments of Prescott’s career.

Days after losing to the 49ers in the playoffs, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after being together for 2 years 💔 pic.twitter.com/4Md6qMJCxD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 26, 2023

Just five games into the 2020 season, he was tackled by New York Giants safety Logan Ryan on an open-field run.

When Prescott hit the ground, his right foot was pointing in the wrong direction, a compound fracture and dislocation of the ankle that required two surgeries.

Buffett stayed. She was by his side throughout the recovery. They even dressed up for Halloween that year as a nurse and her patient, a moment that became one of the more endearing stories of his career.

She was also present for what looked like a comeback season in 2021, when Prescott returned to throw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns.

She was there for their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2022 — the last time they were seen together publicly.

The split came quietly in March 2022. No announcement. No drama. Page Six confirmed it nearly a year later in January 2023, noting that Prescott had been “casually dating” since the breakup.

Both deleted all evidence of the relationship from their social media accounts. Buffett went on to date Southern Charm star Craig Conover and later MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty.

In August 2023 — with Prescott newly single and a new season starting — he told Dallas ABC affiliate WFAA that his relationship status was simply: “Pending.”

Jadyn Jannasch — Brief and Casual

Between Buffett and Sarah Jane, Prescott was briefly linked to Jadyn Jannasch, a college student at LSU at the time.

Dak Prescott’s rumored girlfriend, Jadyn Jannasch, rocks thong bikini aboard a yacht https://t.co/moyDxVHb7w pic.twitter.com/YdaqxjGXmE — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2023

Jannasch herself described it publicly as a casual and short-term connection. Nothing serious. Nothing lasting. Just a quarterback finding his footing after a long relationship ended.

Sarah Jane Ramos — And How It All Fell Apart

Then came September 2023 and an Instagram story from AT&T Stadium. Sarah Jane Ramos, a fifth-generation Tampa native, certified wine and spirits specialist, and Florida State graduate, posted a photo from the Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants.

She was hugging Prescott and wearing a Cowboys jacket. Her caption: “#4 💙🩶”

By November they were expecting a baby. Their daughter MJ was born February 2024. Prescott proposed in October 2024, hiding a $1 million ring inside a fake golf ball on the course.

🚨BREAKING: Dak Prescott And Sarah Jane Ramos Call Off Their Wedding One Month Before The Ceremony And The Details Are Shocking#dakprescott #cowboys #dallascowboys https://t.co/JolnsbrPxK — ArtVoice (@TheRealArtVoice) March 7, 2026

Their second daughter Aurora arrived May 2025. The Italy wedding was set for April 2026.

Then the Bahamas happened. The argument. The deleted posts. And now Prescott finds himself single again, this time with two daughters under three and a cancelled destination wedding that was one month away.

In August 2023 he said his relationship status was “pending.”

Tonight, it is again.