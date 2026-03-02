Zendaya Married Tom Holland Without Telling Anyone And The Way It Came Out Has Broken The Internet

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly married, and the world only found out because someone close to Zendaya could not keep the secret on a red carpet.

On Sunday March 1, 2026, Law Roach was speaking with Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards when he let it slip.

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach told the reporter. When asked if that was true, he responded: “It’s very true.” Then he laughed and walked away.

“You missed it!” he added before disappearing into the crowd.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has confirmed the marriage. Neither responded to press requests for comment following Roach’s statements.

The internet did not wait for confirmation. Within hours of the clip circulating, Zendaya and Tom Holland were trending across every platform.

Who Slipped Up And Told The Truth?

Law Roach is one of the most recognizable stylists in Hollywood.

He has worked with Zendaya since she was a teenager and is credited with helping build her into one of the most talked-about style icons of her generation.

He has dressed her for the Met Gala, awards shows, press tours, and major red carpets for over a decade.

Roach made the comments casually, almost in passing.

The Access Hollywood clip spread immediately across social media, with fans dissecting every word. His exact quote, “the wedding has already happened” followed by “it’s very true,” spoke for itself.

Zendaya’s team has not issued a statement. Tom Holland’s team has not issued a statement. As of the time of publication neither has posted anything on social media acknowledging the marriage.

What Was Zendaya And Tom Holland’s Wedding Date?

No wedding date has been confirmed. Roach did not provide a date, location, or any additional details about when or where the ceremony took place.

Neither Zendaya nor Tom Holland has made any public statement about when they married.

What is known is that engagement rumors began circulating in January 2025 when Zendaya arrived at the Golden Globes wearing a large diamond on her left ring finger.

She was seen showing the ring to other attendees in videos that circulated on social media at the time. The couple never publicly confirmed the engagement either.

Based on the timeline, the wedding would have taken place sometime between early 2025 and March 2026. No further details are available at this time.

What Does Zendaya’s Wedding Ring Look Like?

The ring that first sparked engagement speculation was a large diamond worn on Zendaya’s left ring finger at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The stone was visible enough in videos from the event that fans and media immediately took notice. Multiple outlets reported on it at the time though the couple did not address the speculation.

Zendaya Engagement Ring

No wedding band has been publicly photographed or confirmed. Given how privately the couple has managed every aspect of their relationship, from their initial romance to the engagement to the apparent wedding, additional jewelry has been kept equally out of public view.

Why Did Zendaya And Tom Holland Hide Their Wedding?

Keeping things private is not new for this couple. Zendaya and Tom Holland have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect their relationship from public scrutiny since it became known in 2021.

Their relationship first became public when paparazzi photographed them kissing in a car that year. They had originally met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and initially denied romance rumors for years.

Zendaya addressed the couple’s approach to privacy in a 2023 interview with Elle.

“It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

A secret wedding fits exactly within that philosophy. Both are among the most photographed and scrutinized celebrities on the planet.

A private ceremony would have allowed them to experience the moment on their own terms without cameras, coverage, or the kind of public spectacle that follows them everywhere else.