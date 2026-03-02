Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Back On ‘The View’ Today For The First Time In 13 Years And Fans Are Divided

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to The View today, Monday March 3, 2026, as a guest co-host for the full week.

She is filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is on maternity leave following the birth of her first child.

It is her first sustained return to the show since she left in July 2013. The announcement generated more audience reaction than any other guest co-host reveal this season, according to show producer Brian Teta.

“We announced all these people coming on, and our fans have always had strong reactions to it, but there was a lot of reaction to Elisabeth Hasselbeck, which surprised me a little bit,” Teta said on The View’s Behind the Table podcast.

“Don’t get me wrong, Elisabeth has controversial takes occasionally and passionate takes — but you two worked together for 10 years and overall got along.”

Joy Behar, who sat alongside Hasselbeck for a decade, was measured in her response.

“She’s a nice kid,” Behar said. “She comes from a very nice family. Actually, her parents are Democrats. So I don’t know where she comes up with this Republican position.”

Hasselbeck did not arrive unprepared.

On February 27 she posted an Instagram story showing an annotated Bible on her kitchen table.

“That’s the armor!” she wrote, calling it her research for the show. A close friend also gifted her a tactical Armor of God playset, complete with a helmet of salvation, breastplate of righteousness, belt of truth, and a sword, as a joke preparation kit for returning to the liberal-leaning panel.

Fan reaction on social media was swift and polarized. Many announced plans to skip the week entirely.

Others expressed excitement at seeing a past co-host return. “I’m kind of excited ngl as someone who grew up watching The View, I always smile when past members of the panel come back,” one Reddit user wrote.

Who Is Elisabeth Hasselbeck?

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, born Elisabeth Filarski on May 28, 1977, in Cranston, Rhode Island, first became a household name as a contestant on Survivor: The Australian Outback in 2001.

She finished fourth and became one of the most recognized faces to come out of the early Survivor era.

She joined The View in 2003 as the show’s conservative voice and remained a co-host for a decade.

Her most famous on-air clash was with Rosie O’Donnell in 2007, a confrontation so contentious that O’Donnell left the show.

In 2025, O’Donnell called the incident a “setup” by producers. Hasselbeck responded with emotional Instagram videos urging O’Donnell to “stop the madness.”

She left The View in July 2013 to join Fox & Friends on Fox News, where she co-hosted until retiring in November 2015 to spend more time with her family.

She said she wanted to “give them the best of me, not the rest of me.” She has made occasional guest appearances on television since, including a return to The View in March 2020.

Hasselbeck has celiac disease and wrote a bestselling book on the subject, The G-Free Diet: A Gluten-Free Survival Guide. She also co-founded NoGii, a gluten-free nutritional products company, with her husband.

What Does Elisabeth Hasselbeck Think About Trump?

Hasselbeck is a staunch Republican and a consistent Trump supporter. She spoke at the Republican National Conventions in both 2004 and 2008, and introduced Sarah Palin at campaign rallies in Florida in October 2008.

During a 2020 guest appearance on The View she defended Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying “taking cues from our president, is taking early, strong, bold action to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now.”

Behar pushed back directly: “Where’s the strong leadership? He has told us nothing of any importance.”

In October 2024 she publicly called The View a source of “political concussion” for viewers and urged Christians to vote:

“I would actually go as far as saying I’ll pray and beg fellow Christians and those of faith to step into this election, not step out of it.”

In January 2025 she went after Behar directly on social media after Behar criticized Carrie Underwood for performing at Trump’s inauguration. “That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend,” she wrote on X. On Instagram she added: “Joy — Carrie Underwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”

She has also publicly called The View a “sinking” ship and said the show has “refused to put anyone there who has a lick of sense on most days.”

Does Elisabeth Hasselbeck Have Children?

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has three children with her husband Tim Hasselbeck. Their daughter Grace Elisabeth was born in 2005.

Their son Taylor Thomas was born in 2007. Their youngest, Isaiah Timothy, was born in 2009. Grace is now 20, Taylor is 18, and Isaiah is 16.

Tim Hasselbeck is a former NFL quarterback who played for multiple teams including the New York Giants, Washington, and Philadelphia Eagles.

The couple met at Boston College, where Elisabeth captained the women’s softball team to back-to-back Big East championships. They married on July 6, 2002.

What Is Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Net Worth?

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has a net worth of $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That figure represents a combined net worth with her husband Tim. The majority of her wealth came from her decade on The View and her subsequent tenure at Fox & Friends, where she was reportedly earning $3 million annually at the height of her career.

She has also earned income from book sales, speaking engagements, her NoGii gluten-free products company, and real estate investments including properties in Nashville and New York City.