The Boys Season 5 Trailer Is Here And What It Reveals About The Ending Has Everyone Talking

The final season of The Boys now has a trailer, a premiere date, and a set of reveals that have fans convinced the show is going out at full throttle.

Prime Video dropped the season 5 trailer today, and it doesn’t hold back. The final season premieres April 8 with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases, with the series finale set for May 20.

What Happens In The Boys Season 5 Trailer?

The trailer picks up with Homelander, Antony Starr, hellbent on reaching immortal god status.

His first move is waking his father Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, from cryogenic stasis.

Soldier Boy wakes up in his underwear wearing a “Sorry, Snowflake” Homelander top and has one question: “Did you f— me?”

Father and son teaming up for total domination is the central threat of the final season. With Homelander exerting dictatorial control across the country, the situation for the rest of the characters has never been worse.

Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a so-called Freedom Camp.

Annie is attempting to mount a resistance against the supes from the outside. Kimiko, who is now talking for the first time, has gone missing entirely.

What Is Butcher’s Plan In The Boys Season 5?

Karl Urban’s Butcher resurfaces in the trailer with a specific and devastating mission: acquiring a virus capable of wiping every single supe off the map. No exceptions.

It’s the most extreme version of Butcher’s anti-supe obsession the show has ever presented, and it puts him on a collision course not just with Homelander but potentially with allies who still have powers of their own.

The Boys Season 5 Premiere Date And Episode Schedule

The first two episodes drop on Prime Video on April 8. After that the season moves to a weekly release schedule, with the series finale airing May 20.

The final season takes place after the events of Gen V season 2, which set up several plot threads that season 5 will pick up directly.

How The Boys Season 5 Sets Up The Series Finale

The stakes the trailer establishes are as high as the show has ever set them. Homelander is no longer just a threat, he’s running the country. The heroes are imprisoned or scattered.

Butcher is carrying a weapon that could end the entire concept of superhumans permanently. Soldier Boy, one of the most dangerous characters the show has introduced, is now aligned with the most powerful supe alive.

Eric Kripke, who created both The Boys and Supernatural, has been building toward this ending since season 1. The trailer suggests he intends to use every piece he’s put on the board.

The Boys has been one of Prime Video’s flagship series since it launched in 2019. Seven years later, the final battle for what the show calls the soul of America arrives April 8.