Daniel Radcliffe Just Ran Into A Familiar Face On Broadway And Harry Potter Fans Are Losing It

Tom Felton posted three photos on Thursday with longtime friend and actor Daniel Radcliffe. The caption was three words: “Broomsticks to Broadway.”

That was enough for fans to lose their minds. Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, is currently starring in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, is in New York rehearsing for Every Brilliant Thing, which opens March 12 at the Hudson Theatre. Two Harry Potter actors and two Broadway shows in the same city.

Felton and Radcliffe could be seen hugging backstage at Cursed Child. A throwback of both of them in full Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy costume. Felton standing outside the Hudson Theatre where Radcliffe’s show opens next week. The Harry Potter internet has not recovered.

Tom Felton’s Role In Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Felton joined the Broadway production of Cursed Child in November 2025. He is the first actor from the original Harry Potter film franchise to reprise their role on stage. The actual Draco Malfoy, returning to the part as an adult with twenty years of distance from when he first played it.

Cursed Child has been running on Broadway since 2018 with a rotating cast of actors who never appeared in the films.

Felton’s arrival changed that entirely. For the first time, an audience could watch the actual film Draco Malfoy perform the role live on stage.

When his casting was announced Felton was direct about what it meant to him. “One of the greatest honours of my life,” he said.

It also marked his Broadway debut, a significant milestone for an actor who built his career almost entirely in film before this. His run in the production ends May 10.

What Daniel Radcliffe Is Doing On Broadway Right Now?

Every Brilliant Thing is a one-man show. Radcliffe plays an unnamed protagonist who begins making a list of everything worth living for after his mother attempts suicide when he is seven years old.

The list starts simple, ice cream, the color yellow, and expands across an entire lifetime as the character grows up and confronts what it means to keep choosing to be alive.

Radcliffe stands alone on stage for ninety minutes, carrying the entire weight of the piece by himself.

The show is also immersive. Audience members are recruited throughout to participate, reading items from the list aloud, becoming part of the performance.

It is exactly the kind of work Radcliffe has been seeking out since the Harry Potter franchise ended. He has spent the years since building a stage career on deliberately challenging material, Equus, The Lifespan of a Fact, Merrily We Roll Along.

Every Brilliant Thing is another step in that direction.

The show opens March 12 at the Hudson Theatre for a limited thirteen-week engagement through May 24.

How Long Have Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton Known Each Other?

Radcliffe and Felton first appeared on screen together in 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

They filmed seven more movies together over the following decade, wrapping the franchise with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.

They were children when it started, Radcliffe was eleven, Felton was thirteen. They were adults when it ended.

Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy existed in permanent opposition, different houses, different values, different sides of the same war.

The actual relationship between Radcliffe and Felton has always appeared to be something else entirely.

Felton has spoken publicly about the bond between the cast members who grew up together on those sets.

In his 2022 memoir Beyond the Wand, he wrote openly about the emotional weight of that shared experience and the lasting connections it created.

Radcliffe has spoken in interviews about staying in touch with cast members across the years since filming ended.

The backstage photos posted this week are consistent with everything both men have said publicly.

Twenty-five years after they first shared a set, they are doing serious theatrical work in the same city and showing up for each other’s shows.

Why The Harry Potter Broadway Reunion Has Fans Emotional

The people who grew up with the Harry Potter films are now in their twenties and thirties. For that generation Radcliffe and Felton weren’t just actors, they were constants across an entire childhood, aging on screen in real time across eight films and ten years.

Watching them show up for each other in 2026 hits differently than a standard celebrity reunion post.

Felton’s “Broomsticks to Broadway” caption connects two chapters cleanly.

The franchise ended in 2011. Both men built careers beyond it. And now they’re in the same city at the same time.

Both shows are running simultaneously in New York right now. Every Brilliant Thing opens March 12. Felton’s Cursed Child run ends May 10. Anyone in New York between now and then has a narrow window to see both of them on stage at the same time.

The Harry Potter generation grew up watching these two fight on screen. Broadway in 2026 is showing them something different.