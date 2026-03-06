Meghan Markle Just Got Dropped By Netflix And The Statement Says Everything

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand As Ever has ended its financial partnership with Netflix, both sides confirmed Friday.

The split was announced simultaneously by both As Ever and Netflix on Friday, with carefully worded statements from each side that paint very different pictures of the situation that has unfolded.

What Did Netflix Say About Dropping Meghan Markle?

Netflix’s statement was pointed. The streaming giant said Meghan’s passion for “elevating everyday moments” inspired the As Ever brand, and added:

“We are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently.”

What Did Meghan Markle Say About Leaving Netflix?

As Ever’s spokesperson framed the split as a graduation, not a breakup. The statement said the brand was “grateful for the partnership with Netflix during the brand’s first year,” and that As Ever had experienced “meaningful and rapid growth” and was “now ready to stand on its own.”

Whether that growth justifies independence, or the Netflix money simply dried up is a question neither statement answers directly.

Why Did Netflix and Meghan Split?

Meghan’s lifestyle and cookery show With Love, Meghan ran for two series and a Christmas special, and quietly flopped.

Netflix’s own figures showed the first series failed to crack the platform’s top 300 most popular shows in the first half of 2025.

For a $100 million deal, that’s a devastating number.

After the original contract ended last summer, Netflix had already downgraded the relationship to a “first look deal,” meaning they get first right of refusal on any new projects from Meghan and Prince Harry, but aren’t actively funding them.

Pulling the plug on As Ever’s financial backing is the next logical step.

What Is Meghan Markle’s As Ever Brand?

As Ever launched in 2024 and sells what Meghan describes as products that elevate everyday moments, including jam, rosé wine, herbal teas, shortbread cookies, and flower sprinkles.

The brand is best known for its limited-edition strawberry jam, which sold out quickly when it launched.

It will obviously now operate fully independently of Netflix going forward.

What Is Meghan Markle Doing Now?

At 43, Meghan remains one of the most searched celebrities in the world despite, or because of, the steady drumbeat of controversy surrounding her and Prince Harry since their 2020 departure from royal duties.

The couple signed their original Netflix deal that same year, believed to be worth around $100 million.

Their documentary Harry & Meghan performed well. The shows that followed did not.

With the Netflix financial safety net now fully removed, As Ever will have to prove it can stand on its own, on Meghan’s reputation alone.