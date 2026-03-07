Leah Kateb Posts Paris Photos With Miguel Harichi And The Caption Has Love Island Fans Convinced A Proposal Is Coming

Leah Kateb dropped a set of Paris photos with boyfriend Miguel Harichi less than 48 hours ago, and the caption has sent many Love Island fans into a full spiral.

The Love Island USA Season 6 star posted the carousel to Instagram two days ago, showing the couple together in what appears to be an upscale Paris hotel.

She tagged Miguel in the post and captioned it: “wanna brainwash u into loving me forever ❤︎”

Best friend and fellow Love Island alum JaNa Craig dropped a “Mr. & Mrs 🖤🤍” under the post, which, coming from someone who knows this couple better than almost anyone, had fans asking questions.

One commenter went straight to the point, writing: “The caption. @miguel_harichi atp, you need to put that ring on now.”

How Did Leah And Miguel Get Here?

Leah Kateb, a 25-year-old California girl with Persian heritage who grew up in Bell Canyon, and Miguel Harichi, a 27-year-old Londoner, met on Love Island USA Season 6 in the summer of 2024.

They weren’t each other’s first coupling, Leah had a dramatic situationship with Rob Rausch before things clicked with Miguel, who entered as a bombshell.

During Casa Amor, Miguel briefly recoupled with another girl while Leah waited for him.

She forgave him. They made it to the finale together, finishing in second place behind Kordell Beckham and Serena Page.

They made their relationship official at the Season 6 reunion in August 2024, where Miguel revealed he had flown from London to New York to surprise Leah for her birthday, organizing a dinner with help from Serena.

Shortly after, Miguel officially relocated from London to Los Angeles to be with her.

By November 2024, Leah confirmed to PEOPLE that they were basically already living together. “I am obsessed with him. I literally get separation anxiety when we’re not together,” she said at the time.

What Has The Couple Said About Marriage?

This couple has not been shy about where things are apparently headed.

Miguel said it plainly in an interview after the show: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was me and Leah, honestly. I feel like we’ve just — I can just see myself marrying that girl.”

Leah has also been just as clear. In a birthday tribute to Miguel on Instagram, she wrote that she couldn’t have dreamed him up better herself, that he had “the purest soul” she’d ever met and that she was “so lucky” to be the one who gets to love him.

The two appeared together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February, hitting the red carpet alongside JaNa, who described herself as their permanent third wheel and told E! she loves every minute of it.

“They’re just in love — and just sit there, and like, admire them,” JaNa said.

Now the couple is in Paris, Leah is posting carousel photos with a caption about wanting to love him forever, and their best friend is commenting “Mr. & Mrs.” in the replies.

It’s worth noting that the caption is a nod to Olivia Rodrigo’s “So American,” and when Miguel was once asked which song best described his relationship with Leah, that was the exact song he named.

No engagement has been announced. But between the Paris backdrop, the forever caption, and JaNa’s comment, Love Island fans are not exactly waiting around to be surprised.