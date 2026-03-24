Jay-Z Breaks His Silence On The 2024 Rape Lawsuit In His First Interview In Years

Jay-Z sat down with GQ for a nearly 8,000-word cover story published Tuesday, March 24, his first major interview in years, and he didn’t wait long to get to the subject that defined the worst year of his recent life.

“I’m glad we got right to that so we could just get that out the way,” he told GQ senior editor Frazier Tharpe.

What followed was the most candid he has been since December 2024, when an anonymous woman accused him and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.

“That whole [lawsuit thing], that s*** took a lot out of me,” Jay-Z said. “I was angry. I haven’t been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger. You don’t put that on someone, that’s a thing that you better be super sure. It used to be like that. You had to be super sure before you put those kind of things on a person. Especially a person like me.”

The 56-year-old described the accusations as a violation of something he had carried with him since childhood, a code of conduct he said he took seriously even during the hardest years of his life growing up in the Marcy housing projects in Brooklyn.

“Even when we were doing the worst things, we had those kind of rules,” he said. “There was a line: no women, no kids. You hear those sayings, but those are the things that I took from the street. We lived and died by that. So it’s strict for me, like it meant a lot to me.”

He said he was “heartbroken by everything that occurred” but never wavered in his belief that he would come through it. “I knew that we were going to walk through that because, first of all, it’s not true. And the truth, at the end of the day, still reigns supreme.”

What Was The Lawsuit?

The civil lawsuit was filed in December 2024 by a woman identified only as Jane Doe, represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has filed more than 20 lawsuits against Combs.

The complaint alleged that Jay-Z and Combs raped the woman at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was 13 years old.

Jay-Z denied the allegations immediately and forcefully. In a statement he shared at the time, he focused not on himself but on his children, daughter Blue Ivy, then 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, then 7.

“My only heartbreak is for my family,” he said. “My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

He added, “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age.”

The accuser subsequently came forward to NBC News and acknowledged inconsistencies in her account.

Her own father told NBC he did not recall picking her up after the alleged assault, a key detail in the lawsuit, saying it would have been a five-hour drive from their home and “I feel like I would remember that.”

The accuser said she stood by her account and that her father may have misremembered.

Jay-Z’s attorneys cited the NBC interview and moved to challenge the lawsuit on multiple grounds.

In February 2025, two months after it was filed, the accuser voluntarily dropped it. In a statement following the dismissal, Jay-Z called it “without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

In the GQ interview, he explained why settling was never on the table: “I would die,” he told Tharpe, describing settling as something he was constitutionally unable to do given what he knew to be true.

The Decision To Stop Playing Defense

The GQ cover story, the April 2026 issue, published Tuesday, marks a deliberate shift in Jay-Z’s approach to public life. He described 2025 as a year of absorbing blows across multiple fronts.

Beyond the rape lawsuit, which was dropped, he also finally closed out a decade-long paternity case in January 2026, when a federal judge dismissed the remaining claims brought by the legal guardian of a man who alleged Jay-Z was his biological father.

The court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice and ordered approximately $120,000 in legal fees paid to Jay-Z under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which is designed to protect individuals from meritless harassment through litigation. Jay-Z has consistently denied the paternity allegations.

The GQ interview represents, by Jay-Z’s own framing, the beginning of something rather than an explanation of something.

“It was just like, ‘Alright man, we played enough defense,'” he told Tharpe. “2026 is all offense.”

What Else Has Jay-Z Said About This?

The interview ranged across decades of Jay-Z’s life and career. On the 2024 Kendrick Lamar versus Drake rap battle, one of the most discussed feuds in the genre’s recent history, he positioned himself as someone who loves the tradition of battling but found the collateral damage difficult to watch.

“There are four pillars of hip-hop,” he said. “The last pillar is battling. We love the excitement and I love the sparring, but in this day and age there’s so much negative stuff that comes with it that you almost wish it didn’t happen.”

He said bringing people’s children into it “went too far,” and acknowledged mid-thought: “I sound like the old guy wagging his finger.” On Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime show, which Jay-Z’s Roc Nation helped curate, he spoke about the broader mission his company has pursued since taking over entertainment for the NFL.

“For a lot of years, it was only one side of music that was being represented,” he said.

The timing of the interview is not coincidental. Jay-Z has two Yankee Stadium concerts booked for July, JAŸ-Z 30 on July 10, celebrating the 30th anniversary of his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt, and JAŸ-Z 25 on July 11, marking 25 years since The Blueprint.

He is also headlining the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on May 30, where he will perform alongside the Roots for the first time in over a decade. The stylization of his name, JAŸ-Z, with the umlaut, calling back to how he spelled it in the Reasonable Doubt era, has been appearing across streaming services in recent weeks, signaling the campaign ahead.

He is 56 years old. He has a wife and three children. He spent 2025 defending himself on multiple fronts, in public and in court. And now, by his own account, he is done defending.