Bridgerton Season 5 Has Officially Started Filming And Netflix Just Revealed The Love Story That Has Been Building For Three Seasons

Netflix confirmed on Tuesday that Bridgerton Season 5 has begun production outside of London, and with it came the announcement that the internet has been waiting for since the final seconds of the Season 3 finale.

The central couple of the new season is Francesca Stirling and Michaela Stirling.

Hannah Dodd returns as Francesca, the introverted middle Bridgerton daughter who lost her husband John suddenly in Season 4.

Masali Baduza returns as Michaela, John’s cousin who developed a close and complicated bond with Francesca before abruptly leaving London at the end of Season 4 despite promising to stay.

Season 5 will pick up two years later, when Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, and the feelings both women have been avoiding can no longer be avoided.

It is also, for the first time in Bridgerton’s history, a season centered on a same-gender couple.

“It feels groundbreaking,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Netflix’s Tudum. “More than ever, Season 5 is going to be about yearning.”

What Is Season 5 Going To Be About?

Netflix released the following synopsis alongside first-look photos of Dodd and Baduza,

“Two years after losing her beloved husband John, Fran decides to reenter the marriage mart for practical reasons. But when John’s cousin Michaela returns to London to tend to the Kilmartin estate, Fran’s complicated feelings will have her questioning whether to stick to her pragmatic intentions or pursue her inner passions.”

The show also released new character descriptions. Francesca is described as “reserved and contained” and a woman who “has long felt out of place in the world,” and one who will “make discoveries about herself that could change everything” as Michaela re-enters her life.

Michaela is described as charming and vivacious on the surface but “a vulnerable young woman who is quick to run the second she feels discomfort,” something Season 4 viewers know all too well, who will this season be “forced to navigate her relationship to her late cousin’s legacy, and to Francesca.”

Brownell described the energy between the two leads in terms that will land well with anyone who has been following their arc, “Like magnets, they’re just drawn to each other.”

The Relationship Three Seasons In The Making

For those who came to Bridgerton recently, the weight of this announcement requires a little context. Francesca Bridgerton, the sixth child of Violet Bridgerton and the quietest of the eight siblings, has been part of the show since the beginning, initially played by Ruby Stokes before Hannah Dodd took over the role in Season 3.

In Season 3, Francesca married John Stirling, played by Victor Alli. The season finale delivered a shock, in its final moments, Francesca met John’s cousin Michaela for what amounted to about thirty seconds of screen time. For book readers, those thirty seconds meant everything.

In Julia Quinn’s novel When He Was Wicked, the sixth in the Bridgerton series and the one that adapts Francesca’s story, John Stirling dies, and Francesca eventually falls in love with his cousin Michael.

The show gender-swapped Michael into Michaela, a Black queer woman, turning what was a heterosexual romance in the source material into the franchise’s first same-gender lead love story.

Brownell has said she got Julia Quinn’s blessing for the change. “Francesca’s book really spoke to me as a queer person,” Brownell has said. “Her book is so much about feeling different and not knowing why. That sense of feeling a little bit different, not knowing why — that’s part of the queer story.”

Season 4 continued building the foundation. John died unexpectedly in his sleep. Francesca grieved.

Michaela was present, as the only other person who fully understood what John’s loss meant, and the two women grew closer.

By the Season 4 finale, Francesca asked Michaela to stop travelling and stay with her in Mayfair. Michaela agreed.

Then, in the episode’s final scenes, her carriage was shown leaving London. “She’s just like, ‘I’m going to leave everything behind and move forward,'” Baduza has said of Michaela’s flight. “She’s delusional right now. Eventually, things like that catch up with you.”

In Season 5, they catch up.

The Cast And The Chemistry

Brownell could not be more direct about her confidence in the two leads. “I cannot say enough good things about Hannah and Masali,” she told Tudum. “I really do think that they are two incredibly talented and special performers. They’re actors who are able to say so much with just an expression, with just their faces.”

She also pointed to something that developed between the two off-screen that will serve the story on it.

When Dodd joined Bridgerton in Season 3 as a recast, she was the new person navigating an established set. When Baduza came in, Dodd went out of her way to welcome her.

“I saw her turn around when Masali was coming in as the new person and go, ‘I’m here for you. I know what it’s like to be new. Let me welcome you in,'” Brownell said. “The two of them have such a beautiful friendship and support each other in such a beautiful way.”

Dodd herself has been direct about what telling this story means to her. “Those love stories have traditionally been excluded from things like period dramas, and queer people did exist, have always existed, and will always exist,” she has said. “So they deserve a love story just like everybody else.”

Baduza, for her part, has been equally clear,

“What we really want to achieve is giving a realistic view of queer love onscreen and a happily ever after. I think this is really important for a lot of the queer community to see onscreen, to know that it can work out, and that they deserve to also feel love.”

What Else Do We Know About Season 5?

Season 5 was ordered alongside Season 6 in May 2025, confirming the show’s path through the Bridgerton sibling lineup. Showrunner Brownell has previously confirmed that Seasons 5 and 6 will cover Francesca and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), we now know Francesca goes first.

Shonda Rhimes has publicly stated her goal of eight total seasons, one per Bridgerton child, which would bring the series to Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) in Seasons 7 and 8.

No release date has been set for Season 5. Given that production is just beginning, the earliest realistic window is late 2027 or early 2028.

Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix in full. When Bridgerton does return, it will be with a love story that the show spent three seasons earning, and a showrunner who describes what’s coming as “big-time yearning.”

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