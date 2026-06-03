Jose Rodriguez, San Antonio Teen Who Fell From A Truck Celebrating The Spurs, Has Died At 17

Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known to everyone who loved him as Joey, died on Tuesday June 2, 2026, five days after he fell from a vehicle during the San Antonio Spurs' Western Conference Finals celebration and suffered a catastrophic head injury that left him brain-dead the following morning. He was 17 years old.

He was finishing his junior year at Frank Tejeda Academy. He worked at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. His aunt told the reporter who sat down with her on Tuesday that he was her only nephew, that the past week had been a nightmare, and that he was ready to go out into the world and make something of himself.

Victoria Lopez's tribute to her nephew was the kind of simple, complete description of a person that grief sometimes produces, not a list of accomplishments or a catalog of milestones but the essential truth of who someone was. "He was ready to go out there into the world and make something of himself. It's just a terrible tragedy."

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT that no arrests have been made and the case remains an active investigation.

What Happened To Rodriguez?

The San Antonio Spurs won Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night May 28, 2026, forcing a decisive Game 7. The city celebrated the way San Antonio celebrates, the "Let's Go Honking" tradition, a specific community ritual that has roared back to life with the team's deep playoff run, in which fans pour onto Southwest Military Drive and other celebration corridors, honking, waving flags and gathering in the streets that become, for those hours, a parade that nobody officially organized.

Joey Rodriguez was 17. His parents had initially told him no when he asked to go celebrate, his aunt later told reporters that the family was aware of the unsafe behavior the celebrations sometimes produced, the things happening out there that concerned them.

Joey told them a parent would accompany him and the friends he was going with. Instead he went with friends only.

On Dickson Street near Southwest Military Drive, in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, Joey was sitting on the passenger-side window of a vehicle when the vehicle hit a curb. He fell. His head hit the pavement.

His friends picked him up immediately and drove him to the nearest freestanding emergency room rather than waiting for emergency medical services. He was then transferred to University Hospital because the severity of his injuries required a trauma center.

He had been without a pulse for approximately eight minutes before being revived. He was at University Hospital with severe brain swelling when his family began arriving to be with him.

The following morning, Friday May 29, Joey was declared brain-dead. His grandmother, speaking to KSAT, said she believed in God and in miracles and that she was trying to hold on for her son and daughter-in-law and the rest of the family. "His organs are still functioning," she said at that point, the only thing she had to hold onto.

The Spurs won Game 7 on Saturday May 30 to advance to the NBA Finals. Joey Rodriguez remained on a ventilator while his family made the arrangements that followed a declaration of brain death. They took him off life support before Tuesday. He died Tuesday.

Who Was Joey Rodriguez?

The family descriptions that have emerged across the days since the accident are consistent in the things they emphasize. Joey Rodriguez was kind.

He was generous with people around him, would give the shirt off his back, as his family put it. He had a job at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, the beloved San Antonio barbecue institution, which is the kind of detail that places a teenager specifically inside the city he was born and raised in. He was a junior at Frank Tejeda Academy, finishing a school year that he will not get to complete.

His aunt Yvonne Hudson described the specific moment of what came after the fall, "He left blood all over the street," and the decision his friends made to drive him to the hospital rather than wait.

That decision may have been the reason he lasted five days rather than dying that night. It was not enough.

Victoria Lopez, his aunt on another side of the family who sat down exclusively with KSAT on Tuesday, said he was her only nephew.

The phrase carries its own weight. Not just a nephew, the only one. The singular person who occupied that specific place in her family. And now he is gone, at 17, from a fall on a city street during a night of joy.

The Celebration And The Danger It Carries

The "Let's Go Honking" tradition is a real and beloved part of San Antonio's identity as a basketball city. The Spurs have been the city's team since 1973, have won five NBA championships and have provided the specific kind of sustained excellence that builds a fan community across generations.

The celebration tradition, taking to the streets after big wins, Southwest Military Drive filling with cars and flags and honking and people who want to share the joy with the strangers around them, is an expression of that community.

The social media footage from the 2026 playoff run has shown what those celebrations look like at their most chaotic, fans dancing in traffic, climbing onto vehicles, hanging out of moving cars, setting off fireworks in crowded streets.

The San Antonio Police Department diverted traffic from Southwest Military Drive during the Game 6 celebration, using side streets to manage the volume, but the celebration spread into those side streets, including the block of Dickson Avenue where Joey was riding.

The SAPD statement after Joey's initial injury called it "tragic and preventable" and asked everyone celebrating to stay inside vehicles and follow the directions of officers.

The word preventable carries a specific meaning when applied to a 17-year-old who is now dead. It means the outcome was not inevitable. It means the choices made on that street, by the people in that vehicle, were the proximate cause. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

The City That Is Celebrating And Grieving Simultaneously

San Antonio is heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night — the Spurs against the New York Knicks, with San Antonio seeking its sixth championship.

The city that has been celebrating across the past several days is also the city that is being asked to remember Joey Rodriguez when it celebrates tonight and in the nights that follow.

The police department asked it directly. The family, by telling their story to KSAT, asked it indirectly, made visible the specific consequence that attached to the specific behavior that the celebrations sometimes produce.

The family has organized a plate sale in Joey's memory for Saturday June 13, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 328 South San Gabriel.

It is the kind of event that San Antonio communities organize to help grieving families and to gather around a loss together. Joey Rodriguez worked at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. His family will be selling plates on a Saturday in June. The Spurs will be in the NBA Finals.

He was ready to go out into the world and make something of himself. He was 17 years old and he was from San Antonio and he loved his team and he went out to celebrate and he did not come home.