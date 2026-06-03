George Pickens Is Skipping Cowboys OTAs And Here Is What Comes Next

George Pickens was not at The Star in Frisco on Monday when the Dallas Cowboys kicked off their voluntary OTAs. Clarence Hill Jr. of DLLS Sports confirmed the absence.

Nobody was surprised. Pickens is seeking a long-term contract, the Cowboys have told him they will not negotiate one before the season, and showing up to voluntary workouts does not change either of those positions. He stayed home.

The standoff between one of the most talented young receivers in football and the organization that tagged him rather than paid him continues.

The OTAs are voluntary. No fines apply. The next meaningful deadline is June 16, when mandatory minicamp begins, and missing those practices carries fines of up to $20,000 per day.

Reports from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicate Pickens is unlikely to push his absence that far. He signed the $27.3 million franchise tag on April 30. He will play in 2026.

What he is doing right now is the only leverage play available to a player in his specific situation, declining to do anything beyond what his contract requires until the organization demonstrates some movement toward what he is asking for.

The problem is that the Cowboys have explicitly stated they will not negotiate a long-term extension before the season. Stephen Jones said it at the pre-draft press conference in April. Brian Schottenheimer has said it.

The organization has been consistent. George Pickens will play on the franchise tag in 2026, and any conversation about his long-term future will happen after the season.

The July 15 deadline by which franchise-tagged players and teams must complete long-term negotiations will pass without negotiations having occurred because the Cowboys have announced they will not negotiate.

Pickens' Amazing 2025 Season

The George Pickens contract situation exists because of how good he was in 2025. Teams do not franchise-tag players who are average.

They franchise-tag players who had the kind of season Pickens had, who proved something that the organization does not want to pay long-term money for but also cannot afford to let walk.

In his first season with Dallas, Pickens set career highs in every meaningful statistical category. Ninety-three receptions. 1,429 receiving yards. Nine touchdowns. Those numbers earned him his first Pro Bowl selection and a second-team All-Pro designation.

More importantly, they came in a context that demonstrated range beyond what his Pittsburgh statistics had shown.

When CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys' established WR1 and one of the best receivers in football, missed time with injury, Pickens stepped into the lead receiver role and maintained his production rather than wilting under the expanded responsibility.

He ran quality routes, he created yards after the catch and he showed he was capable of being the primary option in a passing offense rather than only a complementary threat operating in favorable coverage situations.

His three seasons in Pittsburgh, playing through a quarterback room that cycled through Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Russell Wilson, had produced solid but limited statistics, a 1,140-yard season in 2023 being his Pittsburgh high-water mark.

The Cowboys trade gave him Dak Prescott and the infrastructure of one of the better offenses in the NFC, and he responded by producing a top-10 wide receiver season.

That production is what creates the market value he is seeking and the reluctance the Cowboys are showing.

You want to keep a player who produced like that. You also do not want to pay two wide receivers top-of-market money when CeeDee Lamb is already among the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Why The Cowboys Said No And Why They Might Be Right

Stephen Jones explained the Cowboys' position with an analogy that was both honest and pointed. He looked at the Cincinnati Bengals, who paid both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at or near the top of the receiver market, and saw a team whose offense was excellent but whose defense became the limiting factor.

The Cowboys, who finished last season below their own offensive expectations partly because of defensive deficiencies, are not interested in constructing a salary cap structure that handicaps their ability to build on both sides of the ball.

"It's not easy having two receivers being paid top of the market," Jones said.

The reference to Dak Prescott's own franchise tag history is relevant context for how the Cowboys see the situation. Prescott played on franchise tags twice before receiving a long-term deal. Demarcus Lawrence played on a tag.

Tony Pollard played on a tag. The Cowboys have done this before with players they valued and eventually paid.

The franchise tag, in their framework, is not a permanent solution or a statement of disrespect, it is a tool for managing contract timing when the organization needs more information or more financial flexibility before committing to long-term terms.

Whether Pickens accepts that framework or views it as the Cowboys devaluing his contributions is the central question of a standoff that has no natural resolution point before training camp.

The Leverage Each Side Has

Pickens has talent leverage and time leverage. His 2025 season is the argument for why he deserves a deal in the range of what the top receivers in football have been receiving.

Every week that passes without a deal is a week closer to him becoming an unrestricted free agent after 2026, at which point every team in the league can bid on his services.

He tested the trade market during the 2026 NFL Draft and found no takers willing to offer the two first-round picks required to acquire a non-exclusive franchise-tagged player, which limits his short-term options but does not eliminate his long-term leverage.

The Cowboys have contract leverage and organizational leverage. They hold the tag. They hold the right to tag him again in 2027 for $33 million, a number that would be the largest one-year guarantee in receiver history if exercised. And they have the ultimate leverage of all: a 2026 Cowboys offense built around Dak Prescott, an elite offensive line and CeeDee Lamb that will produce a favorable statistical environment for Pickens whether he is happy about his contract or not.

If Pickens produces 1,400 yards and ten touchdowns on the franchise tag, he will have the strongest possible argument for long-term money next offseason. If he disengages or underperforms, the conversation shifts entirely.

One NFL executive quoted by ESPN delivered a warning about the Cowboys' leverage position. If the Cowboys tag Pickens a second time next offseason without offering a long-term deal, the executive said, "he could revolt."

The word is vague by design but carries a specific meaning in NFL contract negotiations, a player who stops short of formally holding out but creates enough organizational disruption through his visible unhappiness that the team calculates that paying him is cheaper than managing the situation.

The Mandatory Minicamp

Monday's OTA absence is noise. The mandatory minicamp that begins June 16 is the first real signal. If Pickens misses mandatory minicamp, which would be an escalation of the leverage play, it signals that his unhappiness with the Cowboys' position runs deeper than most reporters currently believe and that the threat of a training camp holdout is real rather than theoretical.

If he shows up for mandatory minicamp, takes his reps and conducts himself professionally through the summer, the storyline shifts from contract standoff to a star receiver proving his value on a one-year deal with something to prove.

That version of the story ends with Pickens having another elite statistical season and the Cowboys facing exactly the decision they have been delaying, pay him or lose him.

June 16 is two weeks away. The OTAs were always voluntary. The minicamp is where George Pickens's 2026 truly begins.